Top news of the day: Centre says nearly 4,300 coronavirus cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event; three CRPF personnel killed in J&K terrorist attack, and more

Addressing a daily media briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said most of the Nizamuddin Markaz event-related cases have been found in States with high burden of the disease, such as Tamil Nadu (84%), Telengana (79%), Delhi (63%), Uttar Pradesh (59%) and Andhra Pradesh (61%). | Action will be taken against hospitals if they turn away patients: Harsh Vardhan

Even as health workers are still grappling to locate the source, the Collector said, “There is no other medium. As many as 5,000-6,000 people returned from abroad and there were agitations going on in the city in which several people took part.” | Migrant doctors from Pakistan urge govt. to let them join India’s anti-COVID-19 force

A police official said three jawans were killed as heavily armed militants opened fire upon a joint patrol of the CRPF and the police, manning a crossing.

Other members of the 11-member group include former party chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal and party’s Data and Technology wing chief Praveen Chakravarty.

“This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Many of them are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who tested positive on April 7,” the Navy said in a statement on Saturday.

“Labour being a Concurrent subject, it is important that a proper coordination is established with various State/UT governments to resolve them,” the Union Labour and Employment Ministry said.

More than 2,251,690 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories. | Spain reports more than 20,000 deaths

Hardliners defiant, want non-interference by govt. in mosque prayers. | At least 20 Afghan Presidential Palace staff test positive

On April 3, Air India had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month. | Ficci seeks bailout package for aviation industry

Speaking at a virtual session on ‘COVID-19 & The Future of Work’, Mr. Kant further said the pandemic has created a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable. “We are passing through a very turbulent time. Our supply chain will get massively disrupted,” he said. | World economy bound to suffer ‘severe recession’: IMF

Chennai is as crazy about Tamil cinema as it is about Chennai Super Kings: what if both the worlds met?

Non-coronavirus news:

Anti-CAA protests | Sharjeel Imam charged for giving seditious speech, say police

Quake hits near the Ogasawara island chain south of Tokyo

Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists, media tycoon

Power Ministry brings fourth draft of Electricity Amendment Bill

After a long legal battle, Twitter barred from revealing surveillance requests by U.S. govt