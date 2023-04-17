April 17, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress, says BJP in Karnataka is controlled by a few leaders for serving self-interest

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the State. A few minutes after he joined the Congress on April 17, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar handed over to Mr Shettar the ‘B’ form to contest elections from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. Mr Shettar has won from this constituency six times since 1994. He had won all elections on the BJP ticket. He was denied a ticket by the ruling BJP to contest the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on May 10. For the first time, he would be contesting elections on the Congress ticket.

Same-sex marriage is a ‘mere urban elitist view’: Government to SC

The Centre on April 17, 2023, told the Supreme Court that the demand for legal recognition of same-sex marriage is merely a voicing of “urban elitist views” for the purpose of social acceptance. The court should not try to judicially create a “new social institution” by endorsing same-sex marriages. The judges should leave the task to the Parliament, the people would decide whether such a “marriage of a different kind” is socially and religiously acceptable or not, the Centre said.

Hate speeches | SC issues notice to Delhi Police on Brinda Karat’s plea seeking FIR against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and K.M. Tiwari against the trial court’s refusal to lodge FIRs against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh in 2020. A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna listed the case for hearing after three weeks. The court prima facie remarked orally in the hearing that the lower courts’ conclusion that sanction under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was required before taking cognisance may be wrong.

Mamata Banerjee demands Amit Shah’s resignation over ‘TMC govt. will collapse in 2025’ remark

Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “conspiring” to bring down her government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 17 demanded resignation of the Home Minister. Ms. Banerjee raised the statement made by Mr. Shah during a public meeting on April 14, where he had urged people to give “35 seats to her party in 2024” Lok Sabha polls and added that “Mamata ji’s government will come down in 2025”.

Bengal school jobs scam: CBI issues summons to Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

The CBI has summoned Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with his alleged involvement in the school jobs-for-bribes scam. The summons has been issued on the same day when the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court’s April 13 order directing the West Bengal police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the scam. “In its desperation to ‘harass’ and ‘target’ me, BJP exposes CBI and ED to contempt of Court. The SC stayed the Calcutta HC’s order in the morning that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the ‘summon’ was hand-delivered today at 1:45 p.m. It’s a grave state of affairs!” Mr. Banerjee said responding to the notice.

Ambasamudram custodial torture | Case registered against suspended ASP Balveer Singh

Amidst severe criticism from civil rights activists and some allies of the ruling DMK, the Tamil Nadu police on Monday shed several weeks of reluctance and registered a case against suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh on charges of torturing suspects in custody in the Ambasamudram Sub Division last month. Mr. Singh has been accused of damaging and uprooting the teeth of some suspects during interrogation in a few police stations and also squeezing the testicles of a couple of men.

Russia’s Deputy PM Manturov meets EAM Jaishankar; banking, defence ties and possible Putin visit likely to be discussed

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov arrived here for the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, where he will be joined by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on April 18. Mr. Manturov is accompanied by a 95-member high-power delegation that met with Mr. Jaishankar at a closed-door meeting Monday morning. “The sides plan to discuss the widest range of issues of bilateral trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation. Mr. Manturov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings during his stay,” a statement from the Russian Embassy said.

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97

Gunbattles, airstrikes and shelling shook Sudan’s embattled capital Monday in a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country, as the weekend’s civilian death toll rose to 97. Rapid, sustained firing was heard near the military headquarters in central Khartoum, a key battle zone since fighting began, and white smoke rose from the area. Residents hunkering down in their homes reported power outages and incidents of looting. “Gunfire and shelling are everywhere,” Awadeya Mahmoud Koko, head of a union for thousands of tea vendors and other food workers, said from her home in a southern district of the city.

Heatwave to persist in Bengal, Bihar; relief likely in northwestern plains soon

Heatwave conditions are predicted in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region of the country over the next two days, the Met office said on Monday. The Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heatwave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave conditions over the next two to three days. Similar conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on April 17, and western Uttar Pradesh on April 18. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may also be affected on April 18-19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Violence in Khartoum: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not venture out

As Sudanese capital Khartoum continued to witness large-scale violence, the Indian Embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory on April 17 urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm. On April 16, the Embassy said an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries. “Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside,” the mission said in its second advisory after violence broke out in Khartoum.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tells Karnataka to give only 40 seats to 40% government

Alleging widespread corruption in Karnataka under the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon the people to give only 40 seats to the ruling party that ran a ‘40% commission government’. Campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, he appealed to people to elect Congress with a minimum of 150 seats, leaving no scope for BJP to purchase MLAs to form the government again. “You have to give 40% commission to get your work done, however big or small it might be. Contractors’ Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it but Mr. Modi, who speaks volumes against corruption in his speeches, did not even give a single-line reply to the letter. BJP MLA’s son was caught [in the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited] with ₹8 crore, there is a series of scams in the recruitment of Assistant Professors, Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers and Police Sub-Inspectors, and yet Mr. Modi does not utter a word about it, They [BJP] are taking 40% commission from you, and you should give only 40 seats to them in this election,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Premier League | Title race tightens after Arsenal stumbles; Man United moves to 3rd

Another week, another Arsenal stumble. Mikel Arteta has a job on his hands to keep his team’s title challenge on track. It was a case of history repeating itself as the Premier League leaders let another two-goal lead slip and dropped valuable points for the second week in a row. A 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday followed the same score line against Liverpool seven days earlier. It’s a costly habit to pick up, especially at a time when the wins are rolling in for second-place Manchester City.

G.K. Vasan predicts hattrick for Narendra Modi; says DMK should not neglect BJP leader Annamalai’s allegations

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has opined that the BJP would retain power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make it a hattrick. Speaking to reporters in Uchipuli on Sunday, April 16, 2023, he said the BJP, under the leadership of Mr. Modi had driven the country to the top in many spheres over the last nine years. In the next five years, the country would emerge as a global leader, he predicted.

PwC India to invest ₹600 crore in people development in next 3 years

PwC India on Monday said it would invest over ₹600 crore in the next three years towards the holistic growth, development and well-being of its employees in the country. The past three years have had a dramatic effect on people, and as a result, individuals were now reassessing what they want to do and how they want to work, the consulting firm said in a statement.

Madras High Court calls for Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission inquiry report on Kalakshetra sexual harassment allegations

The Madras High Court on April 17 wanted to know the result of an inquiry conducted by Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women recently into allegations of sexual harassment of students at the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts managed by the renowned Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai. Justice M. Dhandapani called for the Commission’s inquiry report after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said, he had no objection to submit it in court. The judge also passed a slew of other interim orders at the instance of senior counsel R. Vaigai representing seven students.

Indian archers get Olympic gold medallist Korean coach before World Cup

In a big boost to Indian archery ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, the national federation has hired Olympic gold medal-winning coach Baek Woong Ki to work with the recurve team. The South Korean, who oversaw his country’s double gold medal-winning show in women’s individual and team sections at London Olympics, will begin his India stint with the season-opening World Cup Stage 1, slated in Antalya, Turkey from April 18.