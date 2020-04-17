Top news of the day: India says lockdown reduced doubling rate of coronavirus cases; two militants killed in J&K encounter, and more

Coronavirus | Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India reduced with imposition of lockdown, says Health Ministry
“Before lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was three days. Going by the number of cases in the last seven days, the doubling rate has been 6.2 days. In 19 States and Union Territories the doubling rate is less than the national average,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said. | Modi govt leaving no stone unturned to fight COVID-19, says Amit Shah
J&K encounter | Two weapon-snatching militants killed in Kishtwar
The two had snatched two service rifles after killing a policeman in Kishtwar's Dachan on April 13.
Coronavirus | India removes export curbs on formulations from Paracetamol
The Centre has permitted the export of formulations made from Paracetamol. The government has, however, decided to continue with the restriction on export of Paracetamol APIs that were placed, along with that on export of the formulations, on March 3. | Postal Department delivers over 100 tonnes of medicines, other supplies: Home Ministry
Coronavirus | Aruanchal Pradesh’s lone COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital
His swab samples were found to be negative for two consecutive times within a span of 24 hours, they said. | Caught between two NE States, COVID-19 patient from Nagaland in limbo
Coronavirus | Stranded in various States, Odisha migrants call home for help
The extension of the lockdown to May 3 has left hundreds of migrant workers from Odisha stranded in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Goa, Bengaluru and Tiruppur anxious and desperate. | Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants
Coronavirus | At Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding, social distancing vanishes
The actor-politician and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister, married Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader M. Krishnappa at a farm house in Bidadi. | Officers suspended for allowing temple car festival in Kalaburagi
Coronavirus | In Wuhan's revised coronavirus tally, death toll increases to 3,869
The change also pushes the nationwide death toll up by nearly 39% to 4,632. Wuhan also revised upwards confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333. | Congressional legislation introduced to allow Americans to sue China
Coronavirus | Africa could see 300,000 deaths this year in best-case scenario, says U.N. report
Under the worst-case scenario with no interventions against the virus, Africa could see 3.3 million deaths and 1.2 billion infections, the report by the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa said. | Japan offers $930 virus stimulus payment to all residents
Coronavirus | RBI to ensure adequate liquidity in system; cuts reverse repo rate by 25 basis points
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said surplus liquidity in the banking system has increased substantially as result of central bank’s actions. | Today's top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Coronavirus | Vettel takes step towards world of virtual racing
Although the 32-year-old Ferrari driver is still not remotely tempted by Twitter or Instagram, he has acquired a gaming rig. Just how much the German uses it remains to be seen. | The lockdown games: How sports fans are coping up
Coronavirus | During lockdown, reaching out to artistes in distress
Vocalist T.M. Krishna and writer Lalitharam, have stepped in to help artistes who have been deprived of their livelihood, by mobilising funds for them. | Remo Fernandes asks ‘When will you learn, man?’ in new song
Non-coronavirus news:
- IAF Apache copter makes precautionary landing
- Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth ₹6.07 crore of West Bengal firm
- Unknown gunman shoots dead 6 Afghan workers at main U.S. base
- Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels exchange prisoners
- Myanmar to free 24,896 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president
- U.S.-Russian space crew from International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan