Top news of the day: India receives 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China; Union Home Ministry issues advisory against Zoom, and more

Relatives use ropes to move the body a woman who died of COVID-19 during her burial at a cemetery in New Delhi on April 16, 2020.

Relatives use ropes to move the body a woman who died of COVID-19 during her burial at a cemetery in New Delhi on April 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | India receives 5 lakh rapid testing kits from China

The consignment is part of the total order of 15 million personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 1.5 million rapid testing kits that India had ordered from China. | Northeast Frontier Railway plans to produce 2,000 PPEs in April

Coronavirus | ‘Zoom’ is not a safe platform, says Ministry of Home Affairs advisory

The software used in the online platform is said to be made in China and some calls were also being routed through servers in China. On April 1, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted pictures of a virtual meeting with officials where he was seen using Zoom. | Watch: Guidelines for extended lockdown

India coronavirus lockdown Day 23 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | 89 quarantined in Delhi after pizza delivery man tests positive

“A total of 17 people, including the owner of the shop and other delivery boys, have been put under institutional quarantine. The shop has been shut,” said B.M. Mishra, District Magistrate (South Delhi). “Seventy two people in houses where he made the delivery have been put under home quarantine. All these houses are within a 5-km radius of Malviya Nagar,” he added. | No mandatory deduction for donation to PM-CARES: AIIMS administration to Resident Doctors’ Association

Coronavirus | Journalist beaten up in Maharashtra for writing about quarantined families

Balasaheb Navgire had written in a local newspaper about 17 families who had been quarantined at home for suspected exposure to coronavirus. | Bandra migrant workers protest: TV journalist gets bail

Coronavirus | Cheetah helicopter makes precautionary landing outside Hindon Air Force Station

The IAF helicopter was proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh with COVID-19 test samples from Leh.

Coronavirus | Govt working on norms for air fare refund

“The government is forming guidelines to help air travellers in their booking issues and refund discrepancies. It will come out with these guidelines soon,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. | 3,336 Indians infected by coronavirus in 53 countries, say govt sources

Coronavirus | Europe COVID-19 death toll tops 90,000

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide. | U.S. has ‘passed the peak’, says Trump

Coronavirus | Modi reviews impact of COVID-19 on economy; second stimulus in consideration

The Prime Minister held discussions with the Finance Minister as the pandemic hit sectors ranging from small industries to the aviation sector hard with millions of jobs at stake. | India’s economic growth may fall to 1.1% this fiscal: SBI report

Coronavirus | SEBI eases compliance rules for processing of demat request, KYC application

The relaxation has been given till May 3, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular. | Shortened market hours to continue till April 30: RBI

Coronavirus | Belarus postpones women’s soccer but men’s league continues

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing professional men’s soccer games with spectators in the stands. | FIFA braced for challenges over player contract extensions

Non-coronavirus news:

