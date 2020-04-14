Top news of the day: Lockdown extended till May 3; Anand Teltumbde arrested in Elgar Parishad case, and more

The Prime Minister announced the extension of the current nation-wide lockdown to May 3, with intensive containment measures at hotspots till April 20 in order for areas to qualify for any relief measures and freedom of mobility, especially for hawkers and daily-wage workers. He added that a detailed guideline on the contours of this extended lockdown will be issued by the government on April 17. | Flight ban to stay till May 3 | Railways extends suspension of passenger services

Elgar Parishad case | Anand Teltumbde remanded in NIA custody till April 18

The Dalit scholar was arrested by the NIA earlier in the day after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court’s directives. Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, a co-accused in the case, also surrendered before the NIA in Delhi. | Teltumbde writes to the people of India on the eve of his arrest | Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial

Taking to twitter, Mr. Gandhi claimed the testing levels rank among the lowest, even lower than the least developed countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras. | Congress with people in fight against COVID-19: Sonia

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that, for India, it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories. | India to get 15 million PPE kits from China

“It may be early to talk about results in numbers, but a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of coronavirus positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread,” said WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh. | Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialized after more than a month of measures meant to blunt its impact. | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says ‘worst is over’

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,683. | China’s imported coronavirus cases climb to 1,464

India Inc. on April 14 said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. | Auto dealers send SOS to PM

Global economic output to contract by 3% due to coronavirus pandemic. | Today's top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Google said its recent research showed that an SMS code sent to a recovery phone number, as part of two-step authentication, helped block 96% of bulk phishing attacks and 76% of targeted attacks. Also, security keys helped block 100% of bulk phishing attacks and 100% of targeted attacks. | Organised crime using COVID-19 for launching phishing attacks: KPMG

“Sarfraz was healthy and lively but some 10 days ago he developed symptoms of the coronavirus and did not survive,” said a family member. | Can’t imagine hosting ICC T20 World Cup in empty stadiums, says Allan Border

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) released a letter on Sunday addressed to all Indian musicians, singers, artistes and technicians drawing their attention to the total non-cooperation directive issued in the wake of Uri attack of 2016. | Lockdown a testing time for Surabhi theatre artistes in Hyderabad

With hairstylists, barbers and beauticians closing shop to adhere to the lockdown, men and women are finding inventive ways to stay reasonably well groomed. | Need haircut? Do it yourself or wait

Instagram live, sessions over video calls and awareness posts: here’s how mental health experts are helping people deal with the psychological effects of the lockdown | Response to online yoga classes by Indian embassy in U.S. encouraging: Ambassador

Non-coronavirus news:

U.S. approves sale of missiles, torpedoes to India

Attack by Pakistan on Indian boats contravention of all established norms: MEA

Nadda attacks Congress for ignoring Ambedkar

Sanders endorses Biden for Democratic presidential nomination

North Korea test fires multiple short-range anti-ship missiles