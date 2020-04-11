Top news of the day: Narendra Modi hints at extension of lockdown; Centre says contributions to CM funds won’t qualify as CSR expenditure, and more

Coronavirus | Modi hints at a 14-day extension of nationwide lockdown
The Prime Minister indicated, after a marathon four-hour video conference with Chief Ministers, that the country could see a 14-day extension of the lockdown as that was the common demand of a large number of States including West Bengal. The Central government will be announcing guidelines for the same in the next couple of days. | Modi ends ‘Work from Home’ for Ministers | Many Chief Ministers flag funds shortage
Coronavirus | Contributions to CM fund will not qualify as CSR expenditure
“‘The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ or ‘State Relief Fund for COVID-19’ is not included in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, and therefore any contribution to such funds shall not qualify as admissible CSR expenditure,” the Commerce Ministry has said. | Union Home Ministry writes to West Bengal officials about ‘violation’ of lockdown in State
Coronavirus | Flight of migrant labour serious issue in post lockdown economic revival plan, says Nitin Gadkari
The MSME sector, he said, employs nearly 11 crore people and is labour intensive. The flight of labour has been a worry. “We are however, preparing bridge plans for the sector including encouraging rural craft and providing funding for village- based industry,” the Union Minister for Micro, Medium and Smallscale Enterprises told The Hindu via videoconference from his Nagpur residence. | Livelihood of the poor is important too, says Chidambaram
Coronavirus | Prohibit use, spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places, Health Ministry tells States
In view of the increasing danger of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has also appealed to people to refrain from consuming smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places. | How to make sure you are getting enough Vitamin D during the lockdown
Coronavirus | Many Indians stranded in GCC nations without basic amenities, Kerala MP tells Supreme Court
M.K. Raghavan seeks removal of travel ban as “airlines are willing to bring them back”. | More than 40 Indian-Americans die of COVID-19 in U.S.
Coronavirus | Plea urges Supreme Court to modify order on free COVID-19 testing by private labs
Petition says judgment places unfair burden on them. | Cancel summer vacation to make up for time lost to COVID-19: Lawyers urge judges
Coronavirus | Donald Trump announces visa sanctions on countries refusing to accept their citizens
“Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans. The United States must be able to effectuate the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate the laws of the United States,” the order says. | U.S. reports highest daily death toll as Easter weekend opens in lockdown
Coronavirus | China reports rise in cases, most from abroad
Tough curbs imposed in China since January have reined in infections sharply since the height of the pandemic in February, although it has spread worldwide to infect 1.6 million people with 100,000 deaths. | Iran says virus deaths rise 125 to 4,357 | Spain’s daily toll falls again with 510 dead
Coronavirus | IMF MD ropes in Raghuram Rajan, 11 others to key external advisory group
Mr. Rajan, 57, who was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor for three years until September 2016, is currently working as a professor at the University of Chicago. | India to stay global energy demand centre: Dharmendra Pradhan
Coronavirus | Is nature ‘reclaiming’ the earth in this time of COVID-19? Well... Yes and no
Sifting truth from fake news depends on what you are looking at, the angle you are looking at it from, and how long a look you are prepared to take. | Return of the native
Non-coronavirus news:
Machine gun, material to make IEDs seized after encounter in J&K’s Kulgam district
Madras High Court retired judge Kanagaraj appointed A.P. State Election Commissioner
TRAI recommends interoperable set-top boxes
Pakistani Army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava
U.N. envoy gives Yemen’s warring parties new peace proposals