A protester holds an umbrella as police fire tear gas when pro-democracy protesters took their movement into the new year with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for January 1. Chinese President Xi Jinping in a New Year's address Tuesday has called for Hong Kong to return to stability following months of pro-democracy protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law, and have spread to include other grievances and demands for more democracy. Photo: AP

