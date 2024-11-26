Supreme Court rejects plea for reverting to ballots, says ‘EVMs are fine if you win and tampered if you lose’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated a level of hypocrisy attached to criticism about Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), saying “EVMs are tampered when you lose and fine if you win”. The oral remark was made by Justice Vikram Nath before dismissing a petition filed by evangelist K.A. Paul, who sought a judicial order to return to paper ballots.

Ajit Pawar created confusion in minds of voters, Sharad Pawar tells Supreme Court

Days after the Maharashtra poll rout, NCP (SP) president and member of the trounced Maha Vikas Aghadi Sharad Pawar moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday accusing nephew Ajit Pawar, who is part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, of having engineered confusion in the minds of the voters and benefitting from his uncle’s goodwill among the people. Mr. Pawar named six pieces of material evidence to support his claim.

Consider ‘more comprehensive’ guidelines to rein in unruly air passengers: Supreme Court to DGCA

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to consider putting in place more comprehensive guidelines to deal with unruly passengers and for fixing accountability on flight crews. The court even suggested DGCA to examine if senior citizens travelling by air could be strategically seated so that they would not fall victim to misbehaviour or be disturbed by others.

Ram Avatar Jaggi murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to two convicts in two-decade-old murder case of Chhattisgarh NCP leader

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the life imprisonment of two convicts in the 2003 murder case of Nationalist Congress party leader Ram Avatar Jaggi in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Jaggi, the treasurer of the NCP headed by late Vidya Charan Shukla in Chhattisgarh, was fatally shot on June 4 while driving. The murder occurred amidst rising political tensions, with the NCP planning a massive rally in Raipur just days later, posing a significant challenge to the then-incumbent Congress-led government under Chief Minister Ajit Jogi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigns as term of Assembly ends

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, as the term of the current Assembly came to an end. The Governor accepted Mr. Shinde’s resignation and asked that he serve as caretaker Chief Minister until a new Cabinet was sworn in.

Constitution Day: ‘Constitution has been our guiding light’, says PM Modi at Supreme Court

“I wish you and all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Constitution Day. The 75th year of the Constitution is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation. I bow respectfully to the Constitution and members of the Constituent Assembly,” said PM Modi, while addressing at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court.

‘Bring back ballot paper,’ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says on Constitution Day, calls for campaign

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded the return of ballot paper and called for a concerted campaign on the scale of Bharat Jodo Yatra to create awareness about it. Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan’ function at Talkatora stadium, he said Prime minister Narendra Modi fears a caste census. He said Mr. Modi is afraid that if he allows a caste census then all sections of society will demand their share.

Modi afraid of caste census, everyone demanding their share: Mallikarjun Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears a “caste census” because he is afraid that everyone will start demanding their share, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday, speaking at the party’s Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. “If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hate,” he said, referring to the BJP.

Sambhal violence: schools reopen, Internet remains suspended

Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations. Internet services, however, remain suspended. Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas.

20 wagons of goods train derail in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh

At least 20 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, affecting the movement of passenger trains, railway officials said. While no casualties were reported in the incident, the movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted, they said.

Parents of deceased R.G. Kar doctor visit Bengal Assembly, meet LoP Suvendu to demand justice

The parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital visited the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday and met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for their daughter. After the meeting, Mr. Adhikari said that the BJP would on December 10 stage a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan demanding justice.

Bypolls to six vacant Rajya Sabha seats in 4 states on December 20

Bypolls to six vacancies in Rajya Sabha across four states will be held on December 20, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. After the recent assembly polls, TDP in Andhra Pradesh and BJP in Odisha will have an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

What is PAN 2.0? All you need to know

PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers. “This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service,” an official release said.

Pakistan Army issues shoot at sight orders as Imran Khan’s party protest in Islamabad; six security personnel killed

Four paramilitary personnel and two policemen have been killed and over 100 security personnel injured as the protest by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan turned violent prompting the federal government to deploy the Army in the Islamabad along with shoot at sight orders on Tuesday, state-run media said.

Ensure the safety of minorities: India urges Bangladesh after arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

India on Tuesday expressed “deep concern“ over the arrest of ISKON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, ”We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.”

Hong Kong’s top court rules in favour of equal inheritance and housing benefits for same-sex couples

Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday upheld earlier rulings that favoured subsidized housing benefits and equal inheritance rights for same-sex married couples, in a landmark victory for the city’s LGBTQ+ community. The Court of Final Appeal’s dismissal of the government’s appeals ended some yearslong legal battles over the differential treatment facing same-sex couples married overseas under Hong Kong’s Housing Authority policies and two inheritance laws.

After Fitch, Moody’s also switches outlook on Adani group firms to ‘negative’

Moody’s Ratings has on Tuesday affirmed the ratings of seven Adani Group companies from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’. In a statement the global rating firm said “At the same time, we have changed the outlook on all seven issuers to negative from stable.” Earlier on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) Fitch Ratings also put Adani group firms on a negative rating watch.

Gambhir leaves Australia to fly back home for ‘personal emergency’; to rejoin India squad ahead of second Test

India coach Gautam Gambhir left for Delhi due to a family emergency. He will return ahead of the second Test at Adelaide from December 6.. Meanwhile Rohit Sharma’s men will travel to Canberra on Wednesday where a game against the Prime Minister’s XI is scheduled at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1. The Delhi-based coach will skip the pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.