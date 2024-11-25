Supreme Court directs CAQM to consider relaxing GRAP norms for educational institutions

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to immediately consider and take a call on relaxing GRAP-IV restrictions requiring the discontinuation of physical classes in schools and colleges in Delhi and national capital regions. A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Augustine George Masih ordered the CAQM to take a call by this evening or latest by November 26 morning.

Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court mulls over prosecuting Delhi Police Commissioner

The Supreme Court is considering prosecution of the Delhi Police Commissioner under Section 14 of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act for deploying police personnel admittedly only in 23 check points, instead of all, on November 18 when GRAP IV kicked in. A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka had asked Delhi Government and police if any written orders were issued on November 18 to post police officers at check points to prevent trucks from entering the capital city.

Supreme Court upholds ‘secular, socialist’ in Preamble of the Constitution

The Supreme Court on Monday, in an order, upheld the inclusion of ‘socialist, secular’ with retrospective effect in the Preamble of the Constitution. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held the power to amend the Constitution under Article 368 extended to the Preamble of the Constitution. The Preamble was not alien to the Constitution, but a part and parcel of it.

R.G. Kar protests: Supreme Court orders SIT probe into custodial torture of woman

The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered an SIT investigation into the alleged torture of a woman in police custody following her arrest over protests against the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Observing not everything could be transferred to the CBI, a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan modified the Calcutta High Court Order ordering a CBI probe and said senior IPS officers of the State need to be entrusted with the investigation.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Opposition uproar over Adani bribery issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members on various issues. As soon as the House reconvened at noon, Opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a U.S. court.

Individuals rejected by the people trying to control Parliament by disruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the opposition accusing “some individuals rejected by the people” of “continuously attempting to control Parliament through disruptive practices.” He was making his customary remarks before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a distant 49 seats in the 288-member House.

Parliament Winter Session: INDIA bloc vows to raise Adani issue, demand JPC

Floor leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on Monday ahead of the start of Parliament’s Winter Session and decided to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Adani Group and demand a JPC on the matter. The leaders of the opposition parties also took the decision to write to the speaker and demand that leaders of opposition in both Houses be invited to speak in the programme on Constitution Day on Tuesday. The letter would make the point that if the Prime Minister can speak, why not the LoPs, party sources said.

INDIA bloc leaders write to Lok Sabha speaker to let leaders of opposition parties speak during Constitution Day event

Leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the opposition in both Houses to speak during the Constitution Day celebration function. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak during Tuesday’s function in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the Constitution.

Fadnavis or Shinde: Who will be Maharashtra’s next CM?

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar said that discussions were underway among the Mahayuti partners to finalise a formula for the new government formation in the State. Even as the Election Commission presented its notification and the government gazette with the names of elected candidates in the Assembly polls to the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday (November 24, 2024), government formation in the State may take time, sources indicated to The Hindu.

Sambhal mosque survey violence: Death toll rises to five; FIR registered against MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP MLA’s son

The death toll in the unrest that broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque has risen to five. Two more persons died during treatment in Moradabad late on Sunday night, sources said. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Kaif and Mohd Ayan. An FIR has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq for inciting violence on Sunday. According to The Hindu’s official sources, seven FIRs have been registered in two police stations so far. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the Supreme Court should take cognisance of the issue and accused the Yogi Adityanath government of creating divisions while sitting in power. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav too alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Government orchestrated a “riot” in Sambhal and demanded that police as well as those from the administration responsible for the deaths be suspended and murder cases be filed against them.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board to explore legal, constitutional and democratic means against proposed Waqf Amendment Bill

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament where the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 is expected to be placed, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday said that it would exhaust all available and possible legal, constitutional and democratic means to pressurise the government to withdraw the amendments. The board met in Bengaluru for its two-day 29th convention in which 251 members participated. Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, a renowned Islamic scholar, was re-elected president of the board till 2026.

BMW hit-and-run case: Bombay High Court refuses to release prime accused Mihir Shah on ground of ‘illegal’ arrest

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed the petitions filed by the prime accused of the Worli-hit-and-run case Mihir Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bindawat. Both the accused had challenged their arrests arguing that as per the Supreme Court mandate, they were not served with the grounds of arrest in written format which makes their arrest an ‘illegal’ one. A Division Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande observed, “Both the petitions are dismissed.”

Telangana Government not to accept Adani Group’s ₹100 crores pledged to Young India Skill University

A few days after a U.S. court indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and several others, including his nephew Sagar on charges of fraud and bribery, Telangana government has announced its decision not to accept ₹100 crores pledged by Adani Foundation for Young India Skill University. The government has addressed a letter to the chairperson of Adani Foundation conveying its decision against accepting funds from the group.

DUSU polls: NSUI bags president post after 2017; ABVP wins vice-president post

The DUSU results were declared after a two-month long wait on Monday. The central panel to be formed with two NSUI and two ABVP members. The last time that NSUI won the presidential post was in 2017. The NSUI candidate, Ronak Khatri, won the presidential post, who bagged 20,207 votes, and the ABVP candidate trailing with 18,864 votes.

Money laundering case: ED attaches ₹219-crore worth assets of ‘Fairplay’ portal in illegal betting apps probe

The ED has attached fresh assets worth around ₹219 crore in a money laundering case against a website that allegedly indulged in online betting on 2023 Lok Sabha election results apart from an illegal broadcast of IPL cricket matches, the agency said on Monday. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued on November 22 to attach demat account holdings and immovable assets like land plots, flats and commercial warehouses located at Ajmer (Rajasthan), Kutch (Gujarat), Daman, Thane and Mumbai (Maharashtra) in the case against the portal named Fairplay, it said in a statement.

Thousands of Imran Khan supporters detained during march towards Islamabad amid heavy police crackdown in Pakistan

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former premier Imran Khan have defied a lockdown and widespread arrests to head to the capital Monday to demand his release. Khan, who has been in jail for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated.

Bangladesh tolerance festival scrapped after Islamist threats

A Bangladeshi mystic sect promoting religious tolerance has cancelled their popular music festival after Islamist threats, the latest victim of turbulent religious relations since a student-led August revolution. The overthrow of long-time autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina has seen a spate of protests in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including a surge in Islamist groups emboldened to take to the streets after years of being suppressed.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: India lords over Australia at Perth on day 4

A blue patch shimmered in the stands as Indian fans congregated to celebrate a great triumph. The Tricolour fluttered, drums echoed, a conch lent a deep acoustic vibe and on the turf Jasprit Bumrah’s men were tightening their hold on the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday. History’s notes often whisper about Melbourne, 1981; Adelaide, 2003; Perth, 2008; and Brisbane, 2021. These were significant contests in which India stunned the host and charted a fresh path. To this list, add Perth, 2024, as India defeated Australia by 295 runs to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With the victory, India also reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championships points table.

IPL auction 2025 Day 2: Deepak Chahar goes to MI, RCB gets Bhuvneswar Kumar; Williamson, Rahane go unsold

On Day 2 of the auctions being held in Jeddah, UAE on Monday some of the regulars at the IPL including New Zealand star Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal went unsold under the hammer. Washington Sundar, who ably aided India defeat the Aussies at its home ground earlier in the day, went to Gujarat Titans for ₹3.2 crore. The IPL auctions are being held using the accelerated auction method on the second day.

