Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL buy at ₹27 crore, Iyer fetches ₹26.75 crore deal

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants splurged a humongous ₹27 crore to buy the flamboyant India keeper-batter in the tournament’s mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer’s record of being the tournament’s costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings broke the bank to buy the India batter for ₹26.75 crore.

Sambhal mosque survey: Uttar Pradesh Police use tear gas to disperse crowd throwing stones

Three people were killed as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here clashed with security personnel on Sunday. A violent clash erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal when people numbered in hundreds opposed a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque, which was initiated after a local court’s order on a complaint that a temple was demolished by Mughals to build the mosque.

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on November 28

JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked claim to form the government, soon after leaders of the INDIA bloc in the State unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader. The Governor has made him working Chief Minister till the new government, while the oath-taking ceremony will be on November 28. He resigned as the Chief Minister before staking claim to form the government, party leaders said.

‘Batenge toh katenge’ slogan caused polarisation of votes, says Sharad Pawar

Yogi Adityanath’s “Batenge toh Katenge” slogan caused polarisation of votes, said NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar in his first press conference after the elections results. “The campaign- ‘ladki bahin scheme will be discontinued if not voted’, received us less votes,” he said. “The results are unexpected but this is People’s verdict, we will study their mandate. After receiving authentic data will do the analysis. We have nothing against the OBC community. We study the Maratha-OBC impact in respective constituencies,” he added.

Maharashtra election results 2024: Congress’ performance shocking, worst-ever in State polls, says Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday said his party’s defeat was “shocking” and dubbed it as the “worst-ever” loss in the State assembly polls. Mr. Chavan said the Mahayuti Government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, for providing financial assistance to women, clicked with voters in rural areas while polarisation hit the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) prospects in urban parts of the State.

In a first in six decades, no Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

For the first time, there will be no leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly due to the inadequate number of MLAs in the Opposition. This will be the first time in six decades that the Assembly will not have an LoP. With the Assembly’s strength at 288 seats, at least one opposition party must have 28 MLAs for it to be a Leader of the Opposition. In the current scenario, Congress has 16, NCP has 10, and Shiv Sena has 21 seats, which does not meet the required mandate.

All-party meet: Government appeals to all parties to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament; Congress demands discussion on Adani

Amid demands from the Opposition to discuss bribery charges against the Adani group, the government on Sunday said the business advisory committees of both Houses will decide on matters to be discussed in the Winter session and appealed to parties to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament. Ruling party leaders met floor leaders of political parties ahead of the start of the Winter session on November 25. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the government appealed to all parties to ensure smooth running of Parliament.

Parliamentary panel to examine issue of lateral entry

The issue of lateral entry to fill key posts in government departments, which triggered a political row earlier this year over lack of reservation for these positions, will be examined by a parliamentary panel. According to details put out by the Lok Sabha secretariat, lateral entry in civil services is among the subjects selected by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice for examination in 2024-25.

Mann Ki Baat: Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue to be held in Delhi on January 11-12, says PM Modi

A “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue” will be held on January 11-12 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday and said the initiative was part of efforts to connect youngsters having no political background with politics. In the 116th episode of his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio broadcast, PM Modi also called on people to celebrate inspiring stories of the Indian diaspora who made their mark globally, contributed to freedom struggles and preserved “our heritage”.

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against 25 accused in head constable death case

A Delhi court has ordered framing of several charges, including murder, arson and dacoity, against 25 accused in a 2020 northeast Delhi rioting case pertaining to the assault of a police team that left head constable Ratan Lal dead. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala also said the Constitution does not vest any right to a protester to use violence, assault, murder or damage any property. Therefore, the argument that the accused were exercising their constitutional rights, is totally misconceived, the court said.

Delhi air pollution: Capital’s air quality improves slightly from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

The air quality in the National Capital improved from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning. At 8 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357, falling under the ‘very poor’ category, compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 412 at 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. However, Anand Vihar remained in the ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 404.

Jhansi hospital fire: Two more infants die, toll rises to 17

Two more infants rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi have died, taking the total toll in the blaze to 17, a senior official said on Sunday. Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.

In the name of open economy, we gave unfair advantages to others: EAM Jaishankar

In the name of open economy, we allowed other countries to get an advantageous playing field in the country and this has to stop, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday. Mr. Jaishankar was delivering a virtual keynote address at the 8th India Idea Conclave at Bengaluru. This year, the conclave, organised by India Foundation, is exploring the theme, ‘building Brand Bharath’.

Some accustomed to spreading propaganda against Union government as ‘anti-Tamil’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that some people have become accustomed to spreading propaganda against the Union government as “anti-Tamil”. Her comments on social media came against the backdrop of objections raised by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and DMK functionary R. Rajiv Gandhi for a notification issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to conduct Business Laws and Quantitative Aptitude tests of the Chartered Accountants foundation exam on January 14 and 16, respectively, coinciding with Pongal festivities.

Islamabad locked down ahead of planned protest by Imran Khan’s party in Pakistan

Amid stringent measures put in place by the Pakistan Government to thwart the protest march on Sunday, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party is preparing to proceed with its highly anticipated march towards Islamabad. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called on the public to join the march to “break the shackles of slavery.” The federal government has taken several steps to block the protest, including deploying heavy security forces, sealing key roads, and setting up barriers around the capital.

Hezbollah says launches attacks on Tel Aviv and south Israel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Sunday it fired dozens of missiles and drones at Israel, as the Lebanese Army announced it lost a soldier in an Israeli attack in the south. The Iran-backed militant group said in a statement that it had “launched, for the first time, an aerial attack using a swarm of strike drones on the Ashdod naval base” in southern Israel. In a separate statement, it said it had also carried out an operation against a “military target” in Tel Aviv using “a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of strike drones”.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: India turns up the heat as Bumrah strikes after tons by Jaiswal, Kohli

A Sunday turned hot in tune with summer in the Southern hemisphere. And out in the middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100 n.o.) dished out their own version of heat as India took a firm grip over the first Test in Perth at the Optus Stadium. At the third day’s close, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.