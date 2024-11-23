No row over Maharashtra CM’s post; leaders of Mahayuti will decide: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there was no dispute over the Chief Minister’s post and leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together as the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory. Addressing reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the State supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.

Maharashtra Assembly results: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and smaller parties fail to make impact

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena of Raj Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi failed to make an impact in the State Assembly polls as trends showed the ruling Mahayuti cruising to a landslide victory. Parties like the Samajwadi Party and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen were in a slightly better position. While the MNS had fielded 125 candidates, the VBA had 200 candidates in the fray.

Jharkhand election results: JMM-led INDIA bloc set for sweeping victory; Hemant Soren wins from Barhait

Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance is all set to retain Jharkhand’s 81-member State Assembly, as per Election Commission data on Saturday (November 23, 2024). Mr. Soren on expressed gratitude to people of the State for INDIA bloc’s stellar performance in the Assembly polls, asserting that it passed the exam of democracy.

Maharashtra election results 2024: How RSS’ stealth campaign shaped Mahayuti’s victory

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections. Unlike its relatively subdued involvement in Lok Sabha polls, the RSS adopted a more proactive approach this time, reflecting the stakes at hand. Maharashtra, where the RSS headquarters is in Nagpur — the State’s second capital — holds symbolic and strategic importance for the organisation. Losing this State would have been a major blow to its influence and ideological objectives.

Jharkhand polls: ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ rhetoric fails as INDIA bloc records big win in Santhal Pargana region

As 60% of the votes are counted in Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is leading in 17 of the 18 seats in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region in the 2024 Assembly elections, four more than its tally in 2019. Located in the north-eastern part of the State, many of the region’s seats border West Bengal. The INDIA bloc also secured about 52% of the votes in the region — its highest vote share across all regions in this election — marking an increase of over 12 percentage points compared to 2019.

Ideology, welfare, and caste census: What do Maharashtra and Jharkhand results tell us about them

Saturday’s results for Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra cannot be just seen as decider for who gets to form the next government in these States but have long lasting implications with regard to the questions that they settle, at least for the foreseeable future, in the political discourse. The ideas and narratives that find resonance with the people and a guide to political parties on what works and does not.

West Bengal bypolls: Trinamool Congress sweeps bypolls on six Assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday won all the six Assembly constituencies that went to bye-election in West Bengal earlier this month. The State’s ruling party retained Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra and Sitai Assembly, which it had won in the 2021 Assembly polls and also won the Madarihat seat which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in the last Assembly polls.

Karnataka bypoll results: Ruling Congress sweeps all three Assembly seats

The ruling Congress in Karnataka is jubilant after winning Legislative Assembly bypolls in all three constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur All three constituencies witnessed a direct fight between the Congress and Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. While the Congress wrested Channapatna and Shiggaon seats from the JD(S) and the BJP, respectively, it retained the Sandur seat.

Meghalaya bypoll results 2024: CM’s wife Mehtab Sangma wins Gambegre constituency

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma has won the bypoll to Gambegre constituency in West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday. Ms. Mehtab, the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate, won with 4594 votes over her nearest rival TMC’s Sadhiarani M. Sangma.

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: RJD surprise element in polls, party candidates leading in 5 of 6 Assembly seats

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand Assembly elections with its candidates leading in five of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to trends available on the Election Commission’s website on Saturday. RJD candidates in five assembly seats were leading over sitting BJP legislators.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls results 2024: Congress wins Vijaypur, BJP leading in Budhni

Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra has won the bye-election on Madhya Pradesh’s Vijaypur Assembly seat, as per the ECI, defeating the BJP candidate and Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat by over 7,300 votes. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari credited the victory to party workers and said that the administration and police worked like “BJP workers”.

U.S. SEC summons Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar in bribery case

Adani group founder and chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar have been summoned to explain their stand on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegation of paying $265 million (₹2,200 crore) in bribes to secure lucrative solar power contracts. Summons have been sent to Adani’s Shantivan Farm residence in Ahmedabad and his nephew Sagar’s Bodakdev residence in the same city for a reply to SEC within 21 days. “Within 21 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it)...you must serve on the plaintiff (SEC) an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure,” said a November 21 notice sent through the New York Eastern District Court.

Crimes against humanity: Key U.N. committee adopts resolution paving way for first-ever treaty

A key United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly committee adopted a resolution on Friday paving way for negotiations on a first-ever treaty on preventing and punishing crimes against humanity after Russia dropped amendments that would have derailed the effort. The resolution was approved by consensus by the assembly’s legal committee, which includes all 193-member U.N. nations, after tense last-minute negotiations between its supporters and Russia that dragged through the day.

South Korea’s mountain of plastic waste shows limits of recycling

South Korea has won international praise for its recycling efforts, but as it prepares to host talks for a global plastic waste agreement, experts say the country’s approach highlights its limits. When the talks known as INC-5 kick off in Busan next week, debate is expected to centre around whether a U.N. treaty should seek to limit the amount of plastic being made in the first place. Opponents of such an approach, including major plastic and petrochemical producers like Saudi Arabia and China, have argued in previous rounds that countries should focus on less contentious topics, such as plastic waste management.

IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka’s $2.9 billion bailout

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the third review of Sri Lanka’s $2.9 billion bailout on Saturday but warned that the economy remains vulnerable. In a statement, the global lender said it would release about $333 million, bringing total funding to around $1.3 billion, to the crisis-hit South Asian nation. It said signs of an economic recovery were emerging.

Harshit Rana has potential to become multi-format bowler for India: Coach Negi

Harshit Rana’s meteoric rise might have come as a surprise to many but not his coach in his formative years, N.S. Negi, who has seen the strapping youngster mature into a pacer with the “potential to become a multi-format bowler for India”. Starting as a net bowler with Gujarat Titans in 2022, Harshit played a key role in guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL glory in 2024, and announced his arrival on the international stage with a dream debut in the opening Border-Gavaskar Test at Perth, where he returned figures of 48 for 3 in the first innings.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: Wicket has changed considerably, seam and swing down considerably, says Andrew McDonald

After a hard day for his wards on the field, Australian coach Andrew McDonald discussed his team’s prospects with the media in the current first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.