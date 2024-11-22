SC orders advocates monitoring Delhi’s entry points to check truck ban

Strict pollution control restrictions, including a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi and a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, will continue in Delhi and NCR, as the Supreme Court on Friday (November 22, 2024) said that they will look into the issue on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Canada denies PM Modi, Jaishankar, and Doval’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing

The Canadian government on Friday (November 22, 2024) clarified that it is “not aware” of evidence linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with the June 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The clarification came a day after a Canadian news report based on disclosure from a national security official in Ottawa had linked the murder with the top Indian leadership saying that the killing of Mr. Nijjar was green-lighted by Home Minister Amit Shah with the support of Mr. Jaishankar, Mr. Doval and Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi security lapse case: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Punjab’s request for statements of witnesses

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (November 22, 2024) did not accede to a request by the Punjab Government to provide the statements of witnesses who appeared before the Justice Indu Malhotra Committee inquiring into a security lapse which left PM Modi’s convoy stuck on a flyover in the State on January 5, 2022. Punjab Government had sought the accurate statements of the witnesses recorded in the Committee’s confidential report on the incident to aid in taking action against the “delinquent” officials.

Government notifies telecom cyber security rules; sets timelines for telcos to report security incidents

The government has notified the telecom cyber security rules, that aim to safeguard India’s communication networks and services, through a host of measures including specified timelines for telcos to report security incidents and make disclosures. The rules also empower the central government/its authorised agency to seek traffic data and any other data (other than the content of messages) from a telecom entity to ensure cyber security.

Nadda’s letter to Kharge full of falsehoods: Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of “endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces looking to derail India’s progress”, stating that the fallout of Congress governments’ failure to address local critical issues in the early 1990s were being felt in Manipur even today.

London police conduct ‘controlled explosion’ outside U.S. embassy

U.K. police said on Friday (November 22, 2024) officers had carried out a controlled explosion after “a suspicious package” was found outside the United States embassy in London. The capital’s Metropolitan Police force conducted the explosion after setting up cordons near the high-security site in Nine Elms, just south of the River Thames.

Ukraine’s parliament cancels session after Russia fired new missile

Ukraine’s parliament cancelled a session on Friday (November 22, 2024) as security was tightened after Russia deployed a new ballistic missile that threatened to escalate the nearly three-year war. NATO and Ukraine will hold emergency talks next Tuesday (November 26), the alliance said, following a request from Ukraine. The meeting will be held at the level of ambassadors and will most likely address the new missile threat.

Russia gave North Korea oil, anti-air missiles in exchange for troops: officials

Russia provided North Korea with oil, anti-air missiles and economic help in exchange for troops to support Moscow’s war on Ukraine, government officials and a research group said Friday. The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology, and battle experience for his troops, in return.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy first Test: Jasprit Bumrah leads fightback on opening day after India is restricted to 150

Under azure blue skies in a city at ease with both the slow life and fast lanes, Australia and India were locked in a taut battle of attrition. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series commenced with hype and hope and as Friday (November 22, 2024) ebbed, there were enough twists and turns to keep the fans engaged. And at the first day’s close, the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings. Australia’s reply became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests.