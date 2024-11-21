ICC issues arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif

The International Criminal Court in The Hague said on Thursday (November 21, 2024) that it had issued warrants for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif) and Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Indictment of Adani: Former A.P. CM bribed with ₹1750 crore in a power deal, alleges U.S. SEC

The Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) by Andhra Pradesh’s electricity distribution companies are under scanner in the $265 million bribery case unearthed by the U.S. The indictment statement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (USSEC) has accused the Adani Group of bribing former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy among other officials.

Gautam Adani faces five-count criminal indictment in U.S. for bribery, security fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a five-count criminal indictment of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and several of his business associates. The charges include promising more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts, conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud, and orchestrating “a multi-billion dollar scheme” to defraud U.S. investors and global financial institutions by giving “false and misleading statements”. The indictment was unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York late on November 20, 2024.

At least 38 killed in a gun attack on vehicles carrying Shia in northwest Pakistan

Gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles carrying Shia Muslims in Pakistan’s restive northwest on Thursday (November 21, 2024), killing at least 38 people, including six women, and wounding 20 others in one of the region’s deadliest such attacks in recent years, police said.

Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but Kejriwal stopped them: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

The Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but was stopped by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Thursday (November 20, 2024) and stressed the need for accountability after industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the U.S. for alleged bribery and fraud.

Centre announces staggered work timings for employees in view of severe air pollution in Delhi

The Centre on Thursday (November 21, 2024) announced staggered working timings for its employees in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi, according to an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry.

AI experts emphasise human expertise and ethical considerations at The Hindu AI Summit 2024

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant strides in transforming industries and improving efficiency, there are areas where human intervention remains essential — this was the perspective shared by panellists at a session titled ‘Transition from Hope to Reality: Navigating AI Challenges’ during The Hindu AI Summit 2024. The panel, which was moderated by Suresh Vijayaraghavan, Chief technology Officer of The Hindu Group, also talked about specialists required to handle operations and manage AI. “GenAI is not just a simple program, it comes with various things. You should keep in mind the entire stack; you need to consider the data, the security, and what gateway you are going to use,” said Srinivasan A.N., VP-Information Technology, SRF Limited.

Sindhu exits in second round of China Masters after hard-fought defeat

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu’s campaign at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament came to an end in the second round after she lost to Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in a hard-fought three-game women’s singles contest on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Russia attacks with intercontinental missile for first time in Ukraine war: Kyiv

Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, which, if confirmed, would be the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

63.91% turnout recorded in Punjab bypolls, highest in Gidderbaha

A voter turnout of around 63.91% was recorded in the by-elections to Punjab’s four Assembly segments with the Gidderbaha segment recording the highest polling at 81.90%, officials said on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (November 21, 2024) refused to stay for now the trial proceedings against former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is an accused in a case of irregularities linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi Assembly polls: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (November 21, 2024) announced the first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election due in February next year.

Stocks of Adani Group going into a tailspin raises concern over Vizhinjam seaport development in Kerala

The case charged against billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme in the United States has raised concerns about the commitment made by the Adani Group in Kerala in connection with the development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Extend AFSPA to entire Manipur to recover looted arms: Kuki MLAs

Manipur Assembly’s 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven of the State’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) alliance, have demanded that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) be extended to the entire State to recover looted arms.