Maharashtra election 2024: Turnout recorded 58.22% as of 5 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22%. Mumbai city and Thane recorded turnouts of 49.07% and 49.76%, respectively. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the voter turnout for the second phase of the Assembly elections was 67.59% at 5p.m., Dr. Neha Arora, Additional Chief Electoral Officer said. Polling is going on in certain polling stations where voters were waiting in queue before the culmination of poll hours.

India defend women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, beat China 1-0 in final

Indian women’s hockey team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist China in a pulsating final in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday. Young striker Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament’s highest goal getter with 11 strikes.

SP demands repolling on Kundarki seat, ECI suspended U.P. cops for rule violations as uproar dominates polling

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday demanded repolling in the Kundarki Assembly seat alleging fake voting and systematic effort to prevent voters of a particular community from reaching polling centres. Mohammad Rizwan, the SP candidate in the Kundarki Assembly seat wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding cancellation of the election.

Delhi air pollution: Government announces 50% of its employees will work from home amid pollution as air quality moves to ‘severe’ category

All government offices functioning under Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi will operate with 50% of the staff strength and the remaining 50% staff will work from home, according to an official order issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday. “All Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments of GNCTD shall attend their respective offices and call upon relevant officers/officials as per requirement to ensure uninterrupted delivery of all essential and emergency public services. Hospitals and other public health related establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related Municipal services and other essential services are exempted from this order,” the order read.

PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Indian diaspora members – many of them migrated more than 180 years ago – in Guyana saying he was glad to see the members making a mark across different sectors. PM Modi’s visit is the first visit by an Indian head of state in more than 50 years. He arrived here in the wee hours after a late Tuesday departure from Brazil and interacted with the Indian diaspora members at the hotel.

Guyana, Barbados to confer top awards on PM Modi

Guyana and Barbados have announced that they will confer their top awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after Dominica and Nigeria awarded him with equivalent state honours. Mr. Modi is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil. The two latest awards take Mr. Modi’s tally of international honours to 19.

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi High Court stays trial court proceedings against Congress leader Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the trial court proceedings against senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court issued notice to the ED and sought its response on Mr. Chidambaram’s petition challenging the trial court’s order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the agency against him and his son Karti Chidambaram in the money laundering case.

ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehta as links to Maharashtra bitcoin case emerge

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the Chhattisgarh premises of Gaurav Mehta, allegedly linked to a bitcoin transactions case in poll-bound Maharashtra, official sources said. The searches are being conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering probe.

‘Bitcoin cash for votes’: Ajit Pawar says ‘It’s Supriya’s voice’, Sule says ‘Jhoot Hai’; NCP factions clash on claim

The big pre-poll allegation dropped by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil that Supriya Sule and Congress’ Nana Patole had used Bitcoin scam-tainted cash to fund polls has blown out into an all-out political war on polling day. Supriya Sule on Wednesday refuted all allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar claimed that he could recognize the voice of his sister in the purported audio clips that the former IPS officer Mr. Patil had alluded to as proof of Ms. Sule’s involvement in the scam. The Deputy CM also promised an investigation into the scandal.

‘I’m not stupid,’ says Vinod Tawde denying allegations of cash distribution, opposes Opposition claims

The BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday rejected allegations of distributing cash to influence voters, stating he was well-versed with electoral rules and would not engage in such activities, especially in a hotel owned by political opponents. “I’m aware of the rules and not stupid to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of political opponents,” he said after casting his vote in Mumbai.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court orders CBI probe into loss of 68 lives

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that had claimed as many as 68 lives in June and July this year in Tamil Nadu, and directed the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to hand over the case to the central agency. The Second Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji passed the orders on a batch of writ petitions filed by I.S. Inbadurai of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), K. Balu of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), B. Parthasarathy of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and A. Mohan Dass of the BJP.

COP29: What is needed for a deal by November 22 deadline?

Marathon COP29 climate talks entered their final stretch on Wednesday when the Azerbaijani hosts prepared to publish an update on negotiations so far. The summit’s goal: a new agreement on issues including climate finance. The talks, which began on November 11, are due to end on Friday at 1400 GMT, but COP summits have a history of running long. Below is a breakdown of the known sticking points and what happens next:

Today’s children are confronting a more unpredictable, hazardous environment than any previous generation: UNICEF report

The world is facing an unprecedented crisis with nearly half of all children – about 1 billion – living in countries that face a high risk of climate and environmental hazards, the UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children 2024 (SOWC-2024) report, said. The report was released on Wednesday. The report examines the impact of three long-term global forces -- demographic shifts, climate and environmental crises, and frontier technologies, which it says will have a profound effect on children’s lives between now and 2050.

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of ’significant’ Russian air attack

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said it has received warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on Wednesday and would be closed as a precaution. In a statement, the embassy also instructed employees to shelter in place and also recommended that U.S. citizens in Kyiv be prepared to immediately shelter in the event of an air alert.

Netanyahu says Israel offering $5 million reward for each Gaza hostage freed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel was offering a reward of $5 million to anybody who brings out a hostage held in Gaza. “Anybody who brings out a hostage will find with us a secure way for them and their family to leave” Gaza, Mr. Netanyahu said in a video filmed inside the Palestinian territory, according to his office. “We will also give them a reward of $5 million for each hostage.”

India-Australia rivalry comparable with Ashes, says Ricky Ponting as he expects intense series

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has compared the Australia-India rivalry to that of the Ashes, stating that these battles are among the most anticipated in world cricket. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at Perth’s Optus Stadium from November 22 onwards.

Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman on Wednesday revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala next year (2025) for an international match. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the Minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the State government.