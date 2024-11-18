Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution: No slackening with GRAP-IV even if air quality improves

The Supreme Court slammed the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday for delayed action while directing Stage IV of the Graded Response Plan (GRAP) to continue even if the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital and its regions fell below the ‘severe-plus’ 450 threshold. A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Augustine George Masih said the CAQM, rather than taking pre-emptive action to contain air pollution, waited in vain for the air to improve. The Bench ordered the heightened restrictions against air pollution to remain status quo until further directions from the apex court.

Air pollution in Delhi over 26 times the limit prescribed by WHO

The overall AQI of Delhi on Monday worsened to 493 at 3 p.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi authorities directed all schools to move classes online and tightened restrictions on construction activities and vehicle movements, citing unfavourable meteorological conditions and low wind speed. At least nine of the 37 stations measuring air quality in Delhi maxed out at 500 by 3 p.m., the CPCB data showed. This indicates that Delhi’s actual air quality is worse than 493.

North India facing medical emergency due to stubble burning: Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday said north India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Ms. Atishi said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh — all ruled by the saffron party.

Manipur violence: Amit Shah reviews security situation for second day; Centre to send additional 50 CAPF companies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation and deployment of troops in Manipur for the second consecutive day and directed top officials to focus on restoring peace and order there as early as possible, sources said. The Union Home Ministry is also rushing in about 5,000 paramilitary troops to Manipur to assist the State government in handling the current “volatile” situation. The Home Minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with top officials of the Central and State governments, the sources said.

May support BJP in Manipur again if leadership is changed: Conrad K. Sangma

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said his National People’s Party (NPP) may support the BJP in Manipur again if a change in leadership in the ethnic conflict-scarred State leads to an environment of peace. On Sunday , the NPP withdrew support from the Nongthombam Biren Singh-led government for its “complete failure” in resolving the crisis and restoring normalcy in the State. Headed by Mr. Sangma, the NPP is Manipur’s second-largest party, with seven MLAs in the 60-member House.

Protestor killed in Manipur, CM Biren Singh convenes meeting with MLAs

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh convened a meeting with all non-Congress MLAs in Imphal at 6 p.m. on Monday, hours after a person was killed and another injured when the police opened fire on protestors in the State’s Jiribam on Sunday night. The incident took place when a mob went on a rampage on the streets of Jiribam town, and attacked the offices of the ruling BJP and Congress. While 20-year-old Khundrakpam Athouba died of gunshot wounds, 26-year-old K. Bishan was injured.

NIA registers three FIRs to probe fresh incidents of violence in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered three cases in connection with the latest instances of violence in the strife-torn Manipur, according to official sources. The cases, which were originally filed by Manipur Police, were registered by the anti-terror agency on November 13 and the investigation into these cases has begun, the sources said on Monday.

Punjab farmers to resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on December 6

Farmers and farm labourers groups, camping on the inter-State boundaries of Punjab and Haryana since February this year, on Monday announced they would resume their ‘tractor-trolley Delhi Chalo’ march to lay siege to the national capital on December 6.

Maharashtra Assembly election campaign ends; voting on November 20

The election campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls ended on Monday with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback. Polling will be held in all the 288 Assembly seats on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Gujarat; college launches probe

“An 18-year-old MBBS student of a medical college in Gujarat’s Patan district died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors,” an official said on Sunday. The college has started a probe into the incident which took place on Saturday. “Police have registered an FIR against 15 students of the medical college following the death of the student who was allegedly ragged by them,” officials said on Monday.

Supreme Court Collegium recommends Madras High Court Judge D. Krishnakumar for Manipur High Court Chief Justice

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Justice D. Krishnakumar, currently serving as a judge of the Madras High Court, as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, took the decision in a meeting held on Monday.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing contempt case against DDA over tree felling in Delhi ridge

The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday recused himself from alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area. He said he had formally met the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi V.K. Saxena as part of a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme. At the outset, the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said, “One thing I would like to point out that when I was the NALSA chairman, I had gone to Patna and with Delhi LG had toured jails there. So, it will not be appropriate for me to hear the plea…”.

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over vacancies in Debt Recovery Tribunals

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Finance on a PIL highlighting critical vacancies in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) across India. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar heard the submissions of senior advocate KB Sounder Rajan along with lawyer Sudarshan Rajan, appearing for PIL petitioner Nischay Chaudhary, and sought the response of the Union Ministry of Finance.

Rajoana mercy plea: Moments after Supreme Court pushes for a decision, Union government seeks adjournment

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court initially directed the President’s office on Monday to push for a decision on death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy plea in the assassination case of the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in two weeks, but the Union government, which was absent during the hearing, suddenly moved in and convinced the court to retract the order.

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after quitting AAP

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at its headquarters, in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva. Mr. Khattar described Kailash Gahlot’s joining as a “turning point” in the politics of the national capital.

No illegality in mobile phones ban at polling booths: Mumbai High Court

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday said there was no illegality in the Election Commission of India’s decision prohibiting the use of mobile phones at polling booths in the upcoming state assembly elections. A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar dismissed a public interest litigation filed by city-based lawyer Ujala Yadav against the ban on mobile phones at polling booths in the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

Hasina is continuing her political activities from India; Delhi must return her to face trial: Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus

Bangladesh will pursue the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, says Chief Advisor of its Interim Government Muhammad Yunus, admitting however that he had no objection to her party the Awami League contesting in elections. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu at his residence in Dhaka, Mr. Yunus spelt out his vision for ties with India and plans for reform. He defended his government’s record in 100 days since it was formed and called reports over the rise of radicalism and safety of the nation’s Hindus and other minorities “propaganda”, which has led to sharp criticism from India and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Brazil hosts G20 summit overshadowed by wars, Trump’s return, aiming for deal to fight hunger

With Brazil preparing to host the Group of 20 summit, it appears unlikely the leading rich and developing nations will sign on to a meaningful declaration regarding geopolitics: The meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro is overshadowed by two major wars and Donald Trump’s recent election victory. Heightened global tensions and uncertainty about an incoming Mr. Trump administration have tempered any expectations for a strongly worded statement addressing the conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

Pakistan Army commando, six militants killed in gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

“A Pakistan Army commando and six militants were killed in a gunfight between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in the restive northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” sources have said. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Lur Maudan area in Tirah Valley of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan. A commando of the Pakistan Army was killed and another injured in the incident.

Russia downs 59 Ukrainian drones overnight: Ministry

Russia downed 59 Ukranian drones overnight, the majority across border regions, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. “During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist UAV attacks against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The ’super year’ of elections has been super bad for incumbents as voters punish them in droves

Whether on the left or the right, regardless of how long they’ve been in power, sitting governments around the world have been drubbed this year by disgruntled voters in what has been called the “super year” for elections. Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election was just the latest in a long line of losses for incumbent parties in 2024, with people in some 70 countries accounting for about half the world’s population going to the polls.

Ashwin, an incredibly smart bowler, has taught me a lot: Nathan Lyon

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon believes that rival players often serve as the “best coaches”, acknowledging that his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin has “taught” him a great deal through their faceoffs since 2011-12. Having made their Test debuts in the same year, Lyon and Ashwin will face each other for the eighth time in the longest format during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-Test series beginning in Perth on November 22.

