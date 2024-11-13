Jharkhand elections: Over 64% turnout in 43 seats till 5 p.m.

A voter turnout of 64.86% was recorded in the 43 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where polling was held in the first phase, officials said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Lohardaga district topped the list with 73.21% polling while Hazaribag district recorded the lowest at 59.13, officials said and added that polling continued till 5 pm. The poll percentage in other districts were Seraikela--Kharsawan (72.19), Gumla (69.01), Simdega (68.66), Khunti (68.36), Garhwa (67.35), Latehar (67.16), West Singhbhum (66.87) , Ramgarh (66.32), East Singhbhum (64.87), Chatra (63.26), Palamu (62.62), Koderma (62), Ranchi (60.49) and Hazaribag (59.13).

Assembly bypolls: At 5p.m., nearly 65% polling in Rajasthan. over 70% in Karnataka, West Bengal

Bye-elections were held in 31 Assembly constituencies across 10 States and as of 5 p.m., voter turnout was recorded at over 64% in Rajasthan, nearly 77% in Karnataka and nearly 70% in West Bengal. Meanwhile, polling for the Lok Sabha byelection passed off peacefully in Wayanad and 64.27% of voters cast their ballot as of 6.20 p.m.

Supreme Court terms bulldozer demolition ‘chilling sight’, says Executive cannot replace Judiciary

Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) lashed out at illegal demolitions of private property, homes of accused persons and held that compensation must be given to victims of illegal demolition. The court observed that the construction of a house for an average citizen is an embodiment of years of aspiration, dreams of security. Bulldozing private homes of accused illegally is an arbitrary action and a naked display of the dictum “might is right”. The court said, “The Executive and its functionaries, obliged to protect citizens, cannot consider themselves judges who decide an accused guilty and demolish his home and property in an arbitrary, high-handed and discriminatory manner.”

Supreme Court stays order for CBI probe into sexual assault of minor in Chennai

The Supreme Court has stayed an order passed by the Madras High Court on October 1 transferring the investigation in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case from the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station in Chennai to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Passing interim orders on a criminal appeal preferred by the Greater Chennai City Police, the top court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish a list of five to seven direct recruit Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who hail from other States but are now serving in the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Centre issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

The Centre on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) released new guidelines to regulate misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, prohibiting false claims like 100% selection or 100% job security. The final guidelines, drafted by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), come in the wake of several complaints on the National Consumer Helpline. The CCPA has issued 54 notices and imposed penalties of about ₹54.60 lakh till date.

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ for first time this season: CPCB

Delhi’s air quality turned ‘severe’ for the first time this season on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 418. In comparison, the national capital’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) — recorded at 4 p.m. every day — stood at 334 on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Doctor stabbed at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai; one arrested

A doctor was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a patient’s family member at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy, Chennai, on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) morning. The police said the suspect has been apprehended and taken to the Guindy Police Station, and four others have been detained for inquiry. The doctor who was attacked has been identified as Balaji Jagannath. He has been admitted in the ICU, and his condition is said to be critical.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS, Darbhanga; praises Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Darbhanga, the second AIIMS facility in Bihar after State capital Patna. AIIMS Darbhanga will be built at an estimated cost of ₹1,264 crore on 187 acres of land. The PM also inaugurated several projects related to the road, rail, health, and energy sectors, worth an estimated ₹12,000 crore.

Fire at Indian Oil Corp’s Mathura refinery, eight injured

Days after a blast triggered a fire at its Gujarat refinery resulting in the death of one person, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a fire at its Mathura refinery on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). Eight personnel sustained burn injuries as a result of the incident, the company said, adding that the fire at the Mathura Refinery occurred during the start-up of the Crude Distillation Unit following a planned maintenance shutdown. The fire was promptly extinguished, and refinery operations remain unaffected, it informed the stock exchanges on November 13.

COP29: India, other developing countries demand fair climate finance commitments

India, as part of the Like-Minded Developing Countries bloc, stood firm in calling for equitable financial support from developed nations at the ongoing COP29 climate negotiations, multiple sources from the grouping said in Baku, Azerbaijan. Concerns were also raised that nearly 69 per cent of reported finance came in the form of loans adding burdens on the already vulnerable countries. At the annual climate talks, India negotiates in key groupings such as the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), G77 and China, and BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China), where it aligns with other developing nations to advocate for climate finance, equity, and technology transfer.

Lebanon media claims Israeli strike hit apartment south of Beirut

Lebanese State-run media reported an Israeli strike on an apartment south of the capital Beirut on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) that wounded an unspecified number of people. “Israeli warplanes launched a strike at dawn targeting a residential apartment in a building in the Dawhet Aramoun area, injuring people,” the official National News Agency said.

Iran executes in public a serial rapist convicted in dozens of cases

An Iranian man convicted of raping dozens of women over the past two decades has been executed in public, the country’s State media reported on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). The State-owned IRAN newspaper said Mohammad Ali Salamat was hanged after Iran’s Supreme Court confirmed his death sentence earlier in October. He was put to death at dawn Tuesday (November 12, 2024) in a cemetery in the western city of Hamedan.

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

A 5.3-magnitude moderate earthquake on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, according to the country’s meteorological department. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported it as having a 5.3 magnitude. “The centre of the earthquake was the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan and the depth was 220 kilometres,” according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad.

Market crash: Investors become poorer by ₹13 lakh crore; Sensex tanks 2.27% in two days

Equity investors suffered an erosion of ₹13 lakh crore in market valuation in two days of crash in the BSE benchmark Sensex which lost more than 2% during this period. “Retail inflation soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October, unabated foreign fund outflows and muted quarterly earnings are the major reasons behind the heavy correction in the markets,” traders said. The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,805.2 points or 2.27% in two days. On Wednesday (November 13, 2024), it slumped 984.23 points or 1.25% to settle at 77,690.95.

I’ve found ways and means to break it down: Ashwin on Smith’s batting

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he has figured out ways to tackle Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith in the upcoming five-match Test series, extending their fascinating, decade-old rivalry in top-flight cricket. The two seasoned campaigners would face off during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth.

