Manipur violence: Two-year-old among six abducted by armed militants during Jiribam encounter

A two-year-old was among the six people abducted by armed militants during the encounter on November 11 with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam district, a senior government official said on November 12. At least 10 armed militants were killed in “retaliatory fire” after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post came under attack on November 11. The Kuki-Zo Council, a civil society group in the neighbouring Churachandpur district, put the figure at 11 while claiming the dead were “Kuki-Zo village volunteers”. The Jiribam district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area, the officer said. A shutdown has been observed since 5 a.m. on November 12 in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight with security personnel, another police officer said.

Global carbon market gets green signal at COP29

Countries assembled in Baku for the annual climate conference, COP29, voted to clear a much-delayed agreement to finalise a global carbon market. Such a market would allow countries to trade carbon credits – certified reductions of carbon emissions – among themselves and whose prices are determined as a consequence of emission caps imposed by countries. The market itself follows from a section in the Paris Agreement, called Article 6. Sub sections with the Article spell out how countries can bilaterally trade carbon among themselves (Art 6.2) and participate in a global carbon market (6.4).

29th Climate Conference (COP) tracker | Key takeaways from U.N. chief’s speech and Day 1 discussions

The annual global climate conference, COP29, began on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, amid critical warnings from the United Nations that the Paris Agreement’s goals are “in great peril.” As delegates gather over the next 10 days, COP29 has been dubbed the “Finance COP” due to its sharp focus on securing robust climate finance agreements, addressing the urgent need for climate adaptation, and driving a global phase-out of fossil fuels, including oil and gas—the backbone of many developed economies.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: PM Modi pitches for tribal unity, accuses Congress of dividing Adivasi Community

As the Maharashtra election inches closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12 sharpened his attack against Congress, alleging the party of ‘dividing’ the Adivasi community into castes and weakening them. Prime Minister Modi was campaigning in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur for Mahayuti candidates contesting upcoming assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi said, “The tribal population in our country is around ten per cent. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them”.

Supreme Court to disallow oral mentioning for urgent hearing of cases after CJI Sanjiv Khanna takes over

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on November 12 said no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases will be permitted and urged lawyers to either send emails or written letters for it. Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day’s proceedings for out of turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency.

Supreme Court slams Centre for inaction over direction on sex trafficking

The government is yet to implement a “comprehensive legislation” against sex trafficking even nine years after a Supreme Court direction in December 2015. A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice P.B. Pardiwala found on November 12 that the direction to the Home Ministry on December 9, 2015, to set up a dedicated body to probe sex trafficking was discarded. The proposed ‘Organised Crime Investigative Agency’ or OCIA did not see the light of the day. The top court had ordered the Ministry to form the OCIA before September 30, 2016. It was supposed to have been functional before December 1, 2016.

Supreme Court sceptical about Kerala Police demand for Malayalam actor Siddique’s phone from 2016

The Supreme Court on November 12 voiced scepticism about the demand made by the Kerala Police to Malayalam actor Siddique to produce his phone from 2016 in connection with a probe into a sexual assault case against him. “I have some personal experience here. When I got my 2020 iPhone, I gave my 2016 iPhone,” Justice S.C. Sharma observed.

BJP, RSS working 24 hours to finish off Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 12 claimed that the BJP and RSS were working round-the-clock to finish off the Constitution. He can tell with “guarantee” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not read the Constitution, otherwise he would have respected what is written in it, Mr. Gandhi said, speaking at a rally at Gondia in eastern Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Wayanad bypoll: LDF accuses Priyanka Gandhi of ‘misusing’ religious places for election campaign, moves ECI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Wayanad Parliamentary Committee on November 12 lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra misused religious venues and invoked religious sentiments during her byelection campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The complaint says the Congress party violated electoral rules and regulations. The complaint includes videos and images of Ms. Vadra conducting a prayer at Pallikkunnu Church, also known as Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in the presence of priests and devotees during her campaign visit on November 10.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 12 slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling and urged voters to strengthen BJP’s hands so that “corrupt leaders are hanged upside down”. He also announced that the BJP will identify and drive out every illegal immigrant from the State. “Coal smuggling will be stopped in Jharkhand if the BJP comes to power...traders need not fear now,” Mr. Shah said at a BJP rally in the coal belt of Jharia.

Vadodara IOC refinery fire: death toll rises to two

The death toll in a fire at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat’s Vadodara city has gone up to two, while another injured person was undergoing treatment, police said on November 12. The fire that began on Monday (November 11) afternoon with a blast in a benzene storage tank of the refinery later spread to two other adjoining tanks, Jawahar Nagar police station inspector A.B. Mori said. The blaze was brought under control after efforts which continued till the wee hours of Tuesday, he said.

Congress slams BJP Govt in U.P. over ‘police action’ against protesting students

The Congress on November 12 alleged that police in Prayagraj lathi-charged students raising their voices against the “arbitrariness” of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and claimed that earlier also attempts have been made to suppress the voice of the youth demanding jobs. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it is unfortunate that “lathi charge” was done on students protesting for their demands in Prayagraj.

35 dead as driver hits crowd at sports centre in South China

A driver killed 35 people and severely injured another 43 when he deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at a sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, police said on November 12. Police had detained a 62-year-old man at the sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai following the ramming late on November 11, on the eve of the country’s premier aviation exhibition by the People’s Liberation Army that’s hosted annually in the city. Police identified the man only by his family name of Fan, consistent with the practice by Chinese authorities.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Nagapattinam fishermen

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 11 evening on charges of trespassing and fishing in the island nation’s waters. The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour late on November 10 night. Coastal Security Group (CSG) sources said they were fishing about 40 nautical miles south-east of Kodiyakarai when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

Lahore air pollution: UNICEF warns of ‘devastating effects’ on children, pregnant women

The United Nation’s children’s agency on November 11 warned that the health of 11 million children in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is in danger because of air pollution that experts say has become a fifth season in recent years. Toxic smog has shrouded Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore and 17 other districts in Punjab since last month. Health officials say more than 40,000 people have been treated for respiratory ailments.

Israeli strikes kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, medical officials say

Palestinian medical officials say two Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman, most in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone. One strike late on November 11 hit a makeshift cafeteria used by displaced people in Muwasi, the center of the so-called humanitarian zone. At least 11 people were killed, including two children, according to officials at Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were taken. Video from the scene showed men pulling bloodied wounded from among tables and chairs set up in the sand in an enclosure made of corrugated metal sheets.

Air India-Vistara merger complete; integrated entity to operate over 5,600 weekly flights

Marking a major consolidating in the Indian aviation space, Air India on November 12 said the merger of full service carrier Vistara with itself has been completed and the integrated entity will be operating over 5,600 weekly flights connecting more than 90 destinations. With the merger, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India. “Air India Group has completed the operational integration and legal merger between Air India and Vistara, creating a full-service carrier of scale and marking a significant milestone in the post-privatisation transformation journey. This follows the merger of the Group’s low-cost airlines Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly Air Asia India) on 1 October 2024,” a statement said.

Retail inflation surges to 6.2% in October

India’s retail inflation surged further from the nine-month high of 5.5% in September to the highest level in well over a year of 6.2% in October, led by a 10.9% spike in food prices. October’s price rise pace, the fastest in 14 months, also marked a breach of the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for inflation, with rural India facing a sharper uptick of 6.7%, while urban consumers encountered an inflation of 5.6%.

Industrial output returns to positive trajectory in September

India’s industrial output returned to the positive trajectory with a moderate uptick of 3.1% in September, after recording the first contraction in 21 months this August, led by a 3.9% growth in manufacturing output even as electricity and mining sectors clocked a mere 0.5% and 0.2% rise, respectively. The Index of Industrial Production inched up 0.7% from August levels to touch 146.7, but this was still the second weakest output level since December 2023.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India eye batting revival against SA at Centurion

Indian batting line-up needs to get its mojo back against a resurgent South Africa to regain the lost ground on rather unfamiliar SuperSport Park conditions when the two teams clash in the third T20I on November 12. Since 2009, India has played only one T20I at this venue, which they lost by six wickets in 2018 and have only one survivor from that squad in this side — Hardik Pandya. Along with that unfamiliarity factor, India will also grapple with the ordinary form of their batters, particularly when the pitch here is touted to be similar to the one at Gqeberha – quick and bouncy.

