Top News of the day: Tri-service inquiry ordered into IAF chopper crash; farmers call off agitation, to vacate protest sites on Dec. 11, and more

A tri-service inquiry had been ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, to investigate the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash in a forest near Coonoor , Tamil Nadu, that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a statement in Parliament on Thursday.

The protesting farmers at the borders of the national capital have decided to suspend their agitation. They will vacate the protest sites on December 11, 2021. Balbir Singh Rajewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader said the fight for farmers' rights will continue.

Human rights lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj was released on Thursday from Byculla jail after spending over three years there in connection with the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case of 2018. The other co-accused Shoma Sen and Jyoti Jagtap are still in jail.

Parliament on Thursday passed a Bill that seeks to accord the status of institute of national importance to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research and also set up an advisory council for them. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with a voice vote.

The Opposition on Thursday protested the government’s move to extend the tenures of the directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to a maximum of five years from the present two years, alleging it was “arbitrary” and without any logic.

David Warner set up the innings with a chance-filled 94 and Travis Head took over with an unbeaten century after a mini-collapse in the middle order to guide Australia to 343-7 at stumps on Day 2, a 196-run lead in the Ashes series opener.

Smriti Mandhana is the ideal candidate to lead India after ODI and Test skipper Mithali Raj retires following the conclusion of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year, said former captain Shantha Rangaswamy. Harmanpreet Kaur has been the T20 captain since 2016 but her inconsistent run as a batter doesn't make her an automatic choice to replace Mithali in the longer formats.

Twitter has released its annual date on top Indian entertainments tweets of the year. In 2021, south Indian stars Vijay and Mahesh Babu come out tops over their Bollywood counterparts.

In 2019, gana singer Stephen became an internet sensation when his ‘Gumbala Suthuvom’ video song was lapped up by viewers and went on to become a viral hit on YouTube. It was a simple but politically-layered song about Stephen’s friends, their lives and livelihood, and their small dreams and desires.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders paid floral tributes to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who perished on Wednesday’s helicopter crash.

The second wave of COVID-19 infections earlier this year wreaked havoc in several countries, including India, causing a shortage of ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and other essential medical supplies.

When Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa visited New Delhi last week, India’s possible economic assistance dominated talks with his counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Following his visit, the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi issued a media release – the Indian side has not released any statement – that outlined “four pillars” of short-term and medium-term cooperation between the neighbours. At a time when Sri Lanka faces one of its worst economic crises, the “pillars” outlined lines of credit from India to cover import of food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials, and a currency swap to help Colombo cope with its balance of payment challenges. Significantly, it spoke of an “energy security package” that would include the “early modernisation of Trincomalee Tank Farm.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not take part in U.S. President Joseph Biden’s two-day ‘Summit for Democracy’ that begins on Thursday, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, making India one of the only three South Asian countries that will attend along with Nepal and Maldives.

India’s love for cricket overshadowed all search results this year as well, according to Google’s annual ‘Year in Search’ for 2021 report, which lists the topics, trends, personalities, movies, and shows that people searched for during the year.