Top news of the day: Parliament passes Bill banning e-cigarettes; Centre for referring SC/ST creamy layer matter to 7-judge Bench, and more

Seven persons allegedly trespassed into Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence in New Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on November 25. The seven occupants of a black SUV— four women and three men, wanted to click photographs with Ms. Vadra, a senior police officer said.

Parliament on Monday passed a bill which seeks to prohibit the production, trade, transport, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the country. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, was passed in Rajya Sabha with voice vote. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha earlier this month.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 5 an application filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the single largest Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, for a direction to the authorities to carry out delimitation, reservation and rotational process before issuance of election notification for local body polls, taking into consideration the five new districts carved out in the State.

The Union government on Monday asked the Supreme Court to refer to a seven-judge Bench the question whether the creamy layer should apply or not to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe people while providing them reservation in government promotions. On September 26, 2018, a five-judge Bench of the court unanimously agreed with a 2006 judgment of another five-judge Bench in the M. Nagaraj case, which upheld the application of creamy layer principle to SC/ST in promotions.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde removed all details from her Twitter bio, including the word ‘BJP’ and description of her political journey, on Monday, a day after creating a flutter with her social media post on her “future journey” in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra.

Death penalty for rapists, lynching of convicts in public view and castration of those convicted were among demands made in Rajya Sabha on Monday as MPs expressed outrage over the Hyderabad rape and murder case and other such incidents in the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the world’s efforts to stop climate change have been utterly inadequate” so far and there is a danger global warming could pass the point of no return. Speaking before the start Monday of a two-week international climate conference in Madrid, the U.N. chief said the impact of rising temperatures — including more extreme weather — is already being felt around the world, with dramatic consequences for humans and other species.

Hardly a month after the Supreme Court permitted the construction of a temple in the disputed Ayodhya land, Muslim parties on Monday filed a petition seeking a review of the November 9 judgment. Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said he was conscious of the need to maintain peace and harmony, but there cannot be peace without justice.

Former union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, member of parliament from Uttara Kannada in the State, has again left his party – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – redfaced. Speaking at an election campaign meet on Saturday, he claimed that his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis was made Chief Minister in Maharashtra last month despite lacking majority only to ‘protect’ ₹40,000 crore central funds.

Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead defending champions India in next year’s Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup after the BCCI on Monday named him captain of a 15-member squad for the tournament to be held in South Africa.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will be discussed in the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss the following bills: The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale,Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019. The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.