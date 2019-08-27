Top news of the day: Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed after Arun Jaitley, 10 get double life sentences in Kevin murder case, and more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to transfer ₹1.76 lakh crore to the Central government from its own reserves. What are these reserves, how will this amount help the government and does this move harm the RBI?

Here are the political developments of the day

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rename Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in memory of its former president, who passed away on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 25 persons in connection with the ₹354-crore bank loan fraud case allegedly involving Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL) and its directors. The ED arrested Ratul Puri, then executive director of MBIL and nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on August 19. After his six-day custodial interrogation, a city court on Monday extended his remand by four days on the ED's request.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 27 strongly reacted to the Congress’ allegation of “stealing RBI’s reserves”, saying she does not care about such charges and the Opposition leader should have spoken to the Finance Ministers from his party before hurling such charges.

The principal sessions court in Kottayam on Tuesday awarded double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 each to all 10 persons convicted of abducting and murdering 23-year-old Dalit Kevin P. Joseph from Kottayam.

The government will waive water arrears of consumers who live in colonies categorised E, F, G and H and have functional domestic meters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Delhi’s colonies are categorised under eight heads, A-H. Officials said A-D category colonies are considered as middle- and upper-middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava has said that the industry is near the bottom of the downward cycle and the company should return to usual growth rate in 2021.

Ajjikuttira Kariappa Subbaiah, the first president of BJP in the State who later turned a bitter critic of the party, passed away here on Tuesday due to age related complications. Mr. Subbaiah, who started off as a firebrand politician, was a leading advocate and social activist.

Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he has written to all the States to make kulhads (earthen pots) mandatory in the eateries at bus stops and railway stations so as to help create jobs for the potter community. In the past, other Union Ministers, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, had also attempted similar moves with varying levels of success.

The Supreme Court on August 27 allowed news portal ‘The Wire’ and its scribes to withdraw their appeal against the Gujarat High Court order in a defamation case filed by Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over an article, even as it expressed anguish over the way journalism is being practised in the country.

India sees Russia as a long-term, reliable partner and at the coming bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, both nations are set to add new areas of cooperation beyond the traditional ones, said Indian envoy in Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma.