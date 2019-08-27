Top news of the day: Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed after Arun Jaitley, 10 get double life sentences in Kevin murder case, and more

Explained | What does the ₹1.76 lakh crore transfer mean to RBI, government
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to transfer ₹1.76 lakh crore to the Central government from its own reserves. What are these reserves, how will this amount help the government and does this move harm the RBI?
Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rename Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in memory of its former president, who passed away on Saturday.
₹354-cr. bank loan fraud case ‘involving’ Moser Baer: ED summons 25
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 25 persons in connection with the ₹354-crore bank loan fraud case allegedly involving Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL) and its directors. The ED arrested Ratul Puri, then executive director of MBIL and nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on August 19. After his six-day custodial interrogation, a city court on Monday extended his remand by four days on the ED's request.
Rahul should have consulted Congress FMs before accusing govt of stealing RBI money: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 27 strongly reacted to the Congress’ allegation of “stealing RBI’s reserves”, saying she does not care about such charges and the Opposition leader should have spoken to the Finance Ministers from his party before hurling such charges.
Kevin murder: 10 convicts get double life imprisonment
The principal sessions court in Kottayam on Tuesday awarded double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 each to all 10 persons convicted of abducting and murdering 23-year-old Dalit Kevin P. Joseph from Kottayam.
Delhi govt to waive water arrears
The government will waive water arrears of consumers who live in colonies categorised E, F, G and H and have functional domestic meters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Delhi’s colonies are categorised under eight heads, A-H. Officials said A-D category colonies are considered as middle- and upper-middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.
Auto industry is near bottom of downward cycle: Maruti Suzuki Chairman Bhargava
Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava has said that the industry is near the bottom of the downward cycle and the company should return to usual growth rate in 2021.
A.K. Subbaiah, Karnataka BJP’s first president, passes away
Ajjikuttira Kariappa Subbaiah, the first president of BJP in the State who later turned a bitter critic of the party, passed away here on Tuesday due to age related complications. Mr. Subbaiah, who started off as a firebrand politician, was a leading advocate and social activist.
Nitin Gadkari moots idea of making earthen pots mandatory in eateries
Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he has written to all the States to make kulhads (earthen pots) mandatory in the eateries at bus stops and railway stations so as to help create jobs for the potter community. In the past, other Union Ministers, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, had also attempted similar moves with varying levels of success.
SC allows news portal to withdraw appeal in defamation case filed by Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah
The Supreme Court on August 27 allowed news portal ‘The Wire’ and its scribes to withdraw their appeal against the Gujarat High Court order in a defamation case filed by Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over an article, even as it expressed anguish over the way journalism is being practised in the country.
Focus to be on cooperation in Russian Far East during Modi-Putin meet: Indian envoy
India sees Russia as a long-term, reliable partner and at the coming bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, both nations are set to add new areas of cooperation beyond the traditional ones, said Indian envoy in Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma.
