Top news of the day: Water level in Yamuna crosses danger mark, ED summons Chidambaram in aviation scam case, and more

Heavy rains lashed northern parts, leaving at least 28 people dead and 22 missing in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, August 18, while a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate. Haryana has asked the Army to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.

Watch: Yamuna River in spate

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah in the North Block. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials also attended the meeting. This was for the first time that Mr. Doval met Mr. Shah after his return from the Kashmir Valley, where he stayed for about 10 days and personally monitored the situation.

The Monetary Policy Committee noted that growth is of highest priority at this point, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on August 19 at the FICCI-IBA banking seminar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in connection with its money-laundering probe in an alleged aviation scam during the UPA dispensation, officials said on August 19. They said the senior Congress leader has been asked to depose on August 23 before the investigating officer of the case at an ED office here to record his statement.

Impressed with his skill-set, the Indian team management has decided to keep speedster Navdeep Saini as a net bowler for the two-Test series against the West Indies, aiming to groom him for future red-ball assignments. Saini, who plays domestic cricket for Delhi, made his T20 international debut against the West Indies in Florida and won the Man of the Match award in his maiden appearance.

An Iranian oil supertanker released from detention by Gibraltar last week has set sail with its crew, majority of them Indians, on board soon after the local authorities said that they were unable to seek a court order to detain the vessel on a US warrant. Grace 1, which had been detained in the semi-autonomous British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar on the Spanish coast early last month, was renamed the Adrain Darya based on the Persian word for sea and rebranded under an Iranian flag.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday reminded Shoaib Akhtar how he would warn batsmen while checking on them after nasty bouncers following the ex-Pakistan pacer’s criticism of Jofra Archer’s conduct in the Ashes.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tarun Tejpal, founder of Tehelka magazine, to quash charges of rape and wrongful confinement brought by a Goa court in 2017. The charges were serious and also amounted to an attack on privacy, the Supreme Court said.

India is the world’s largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide, which is produced from coal burning, and greatly contributes to air pollution, a study claimed on August 19. According to an analysis of a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) data released by environmental NGO Greenpeace on August 19, India has more than 15% of all anthropogenic sulphur dioxide (SO2) hotspots in the world detected by the OMI (Ozone Monitoring Instrument) satellite.

Injambakkam beach in Chennai was abuzz on August 18 night after visitors noticed a blue shimmer on the waves. The glow was also spotted at Besant Nagar’s Eliot’s Beach, and several users took to social media to share pictures and videos of the phenomenon. Commonly known as sea tinkle, the Noctiluca algae were behind this phenomenon. The algae exhibits the phenomenon of bioluminescence or biologically produce light when disturbed.