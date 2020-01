12.00 p.m. | Supporters of the Future Forward Party react after Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled that key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party were not guilty of opposing the monarchy, as a petition had claimed. The party was founded in 2018 and takes progressive positions that are anathema to Thailand’s royalist ruling elite. The case drew special attention because the complaint had sought to link the party to the the ‘Illuminati’, which is alleged to be an elite organization seeking world domination. Photo: Reuters

