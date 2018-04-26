PM leaves for China, Vaiko moves court in Sterlite issue, and other news in pictures

6.00 pm

Prime Minister leaves for China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will review the developments in bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective during a two-day informal summit at Wuhan in China from April 27, 2018. The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam stand-off last year.

"President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation," Mr. Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

1.15 pm

Vaiko moves court against Sterlite

MDMK general secretary Vaiko comes out of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court after appearing in the Sterlite Copper plant case, in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. James

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Thursday moved the Madras High Court against the environment clearance given to the Sterlite copper unit in Thoothukudi. Mr. Vaiko had reportedly filed a public interest litigation petition and appeared before the Madurai Bench of the court on Thursday.

The MDMK leader, who is touring the region now to create an awareness among people about the "dangers of the company", will address a public meeting in Thoothukudi on April 28.

3.15 pm

Congress says judiciary is in danger

Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses the media in New Delhi on April 26, 2018. | Photo Credit: R.V.Moorthy

The Congress on Thursday said that the independence of the judiciary “is in danger” and asked if it would now speak in one voice to state “enough is enough“.

The Congress’s reaction came after the government returned to the Supreme Court Collegium its recommendation to elevate Justice K.M. Joseph to the apex court and asked it to reconsider it.

12:00 pm

GMIC Beijing

A scene at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing on April 26, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

The Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) on in Beijing now features current and future trends in the mobile Internet industry by some major foreign and Chinese internet companies. Year 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of GMIC Beijing.

10:00 am

Macron in U.S.

French President Emmanuel Macron being greeted by students at George Washington University.

After his Congress speech, French President Macron addressed students at George Washington University, where he pledged to help “win peace” in Syria by defeating extremists in the war-scarred nation.

9:30 am

Migrant 'caravan' from Mexico prepares for mass crossing

Central American migrants travelling in a caravan wait to be registered at the Via de Cristo shelter in Tijuana, Mexico.

Hundreds of Central American migrants from a caravan that crossed Mexico reunited in Tijuana on Wednesday and planned to cross the border together this weekend in defiance of threats by United States President Donald Trump to repel them.

The timing of the migrants' arrival could compromise a flurry of talks this week to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Mr. Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap if Mexico does not crack down on the flow of Central Americans through its territory.

9:00 am

Kim and Moon to meet

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok speaks during a press conference in Goyang, South Korea.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in will meet at the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula before their summit on Friday, Seoul said, in an occasion laden with symbolism.