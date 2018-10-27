Indian Army celebrates Infantry Day, thousands protest in Brazil, and other news in pictures

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat flagging off a cycle rally on the occasion of Infantry Day at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat flagging off a cycle rally on the occasion of Infantry Day at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: R.V.Moorthy

10.00 am

Infantry Day celebrated

72nd ‘Infantry Day’ was celebrated on Saturday, October 27, 2018. On the occasion, General Bipin Rawat flagged off a cycle rally in New Delhi.

October 27 is celebrated every year as the Infantry Day as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back tribals from Pakistan who had invaded Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Pakistan Army.

The Indian troops took on the Pakistani invaders a day after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession acceding Jammu Kashmir to India.

9.00 am

Thousands in Brazil protest order to remove 'propaganda'

Revellers take part in a protest organised by clowns against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro and in support of presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 26, 2018.

Revellers take part in a protest organised by clowns against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro and in support of presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 26, 2018.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

Two days before Brazil picks its next president, thousands gathered in front of Rio de Janeiro's electoral court on Friday to protest its ruling forcing universities to remove banners containing allegedly illegal electoral propaganda.

Electoral courts in six other states made similar moves, which led several top Brazilian judges to criticize the decisions as a blow to freedom of speech.

Witnesses say most of the material seized by authorities was either critical of front-runner Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters although few mentioned the far-right candidate by name or suggested he was a fascist. The former army captain denies he is a radical, but does praise Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

8.00 am

2018 Sydney Invictus Games

Ben Yeomans of Australia leads competitors in the Men's 100m IT7 during the Athletics during day seven of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre on October 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Ben Yeomans of Australia leads competitors in the Men's 100m IT7 during the Athletics during day seven of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre on October 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

