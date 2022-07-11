  • On July 4, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) announced five key guidelines to prevent unfair trade practices regarding the levy of service charges in hotels and restaurants.
  • Service charge is a fee collected to pay for services associated with the purchase of a primary product or service. It is collected by hospitality sectors and food and beverage industries as a fee for serving customers.
  • If any consumer finds that a hotel or restaurant is levying a service charge in violation of these guidelines, they may lodge a complaint on the NCH by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app. A complaint may also be filed through edaakhil.nic.in. for effective redressal.