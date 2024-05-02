ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu wins three awards at 6th International Newspaper Design Competition

May 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Hindu’s explainer page on Neeraj Chopra’s craft and success gets a pat from judges

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu won the ‘Best of show’ award; ‘Gold’ in the ‘Best of Sports Page’ category; and an award of excellence in the ‘Best of Double Spread’ category. 

The Hindu’s explainer page on Neeraj Chopra’s craft and success, “The science behind Neeraj’s skills”, published on September 3, 2023, has won three awards at the 6th International Newspaper Design Competition organised by newspaperdesign.in.

The Hindu won the ‘Best of show’ award; ‘Gold’ in the ‘Best of Sports Page’ category; and an award of excellence in the ‘Best of Double Spread’ category. The judges noted that the “standout sports page of the competition was layered with information organised on a simple grid around world-class illustrations” and every part of this page informs and engages readers. They went on to add that the pages were a “great balance of strong visuals, detailed explainers and well-edited narrative text that combined to deliver a medal-winning experience”.

