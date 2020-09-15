Top news of the day: Sasikala’s jail term may end on January 27 next year, Rajnath Singh says Army inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese side in Galwan, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

V.K. Sasikala Natarajan, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, lodged in central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru since 2017, may be released on January 27, 2021, the prison department has confirmed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday acknowledged that the ongoing stand-off with China along the disputed boundary in Ladakh was different form the past and asserted that Indian troops inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese side in the Galwan valley clash on June 15 that left 20 Indian personnel dead.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kathua in connection with a land grab case against R.B. Educational Trust, run by former State Minister Choudhary Lal Singh, and others.

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to “distribute the curve” of coronavirus infection due to a “very effective” lockdown and avoid the “huge peak” those countries had in terms of deaths. Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, hailed a very effective lockdown for India not experiencing a “huge peak” as some of the European countries.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha plan to move a resolution against two agricultural marketing reform ordinances promulgated during the lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, following which Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move that both the Bills replacing those ordinances be passed.

Facebook India’s Vice-President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan did not appear before a Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony on Tuesday, which is looking into Facebook’s alleged role in Delhi riots in February despite being summoned via a notice, said the committee. Committee chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that Facebook India officials had “objected” to the notice sent by the committee for the appearance.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two more persons in connection with the probe related to drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, an official said on Tuesday. The probe agency earlier took into custody 16 people, including Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, in connection with the case.

YouTube on Monday began testing a TikTok rival in India, saying it would refine its short video format and roll it out in more countries in coming months. YouTube Shorts made its debut as TikTok pursues a partnership with Oracle that it hopes will spare it from being shut-down in the US by President Donald Trump.

Turning to verse to attack the Centre for its statement that it does not have data on the number of migrants who died during the lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the world saw the deaths but only the Modi government was unaware.

The Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark was on Tuesday postponed to next year by the Badminton World Federation following a wave of withdrawals by top teams due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. India had announced both the men’s and women’s squads for the prestigious event which was scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.