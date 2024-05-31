Donald Trump becomes first former U.S. President convicted of felony crimes

Donald Trump became the first former President to be convicted of felony crimes on May 30 as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

SIT arrests Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna at Bengaluru airport after his return from Germany

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the SIT probing the case, minutes after he landed in Bengaluru from Germany around 12.30 a.m. on May 31..

High voltage campaign ends; final phase of polling on June 1

Curtains came down on Thursday on the high-octane campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which saw political parties try and weave narratives, often acrimonious, over issues ranging from caste, religion, reservation and citizenship.

V.K. Pandian is not my successor, says Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

In the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party going all guns blazing by converting Odia asmita (pride) into a major poll plank targeting Tamil Nadu-born former bureaucrat V. K. Pandian, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his close confidante would not be his successor.

Narendra Modi begins meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

After offering special prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple on the seashore in Kanniyakumari district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his 45-hour-long ‘dyan’ (meditation) at Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 30 evening.

Hamas says it is ready for a ‘complete agreement’ if Israel stops war

Hamas said on Thursday it had told mediators it would not take part in more negotiations during ongoing aggression but was ready for a “complete agreement” including an exchange of hostages and prisoners if Israel stopped the war.

Loss of lives in Rafah heartbreaking, says India

The loss of Palestinian lives in the recent Israeli bombing of Rafah is “heartbreaking”, India said on Thursday. Nearly 45 Palestinians, including children, were killed when Israeli bombs hit tents housing displaced persons in Rafah on May 26.

Biden partially lifts ban on Ukraine using U.S. arms in strikes on Russian territory, U.S. officials say

President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Strong westerlies to trigger widespread rain in Kerala

Setting the stage for the four-month rainy season, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday. All the criteria required for the declaration of the monsoon were met in the morning.

PM spoke on divisive issues over 400 times, but never mentioned unemployment, price rise, says Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about “mandir-masjid” and other “divisive issues” 421 times but did not mention unemployment and inflation even once in his election speeches of the past 15 days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

