‘Mahatma became popular only after Gandhi movie’: Congress attacks PM Modi over his comment

The world view taught in the shakhas (branches) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) doesn’t allow one to understand Mahatma Gandhi as the RSS follows the path of his assassin Nathuram Godse, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

SIT team camping at Bengaluru airport to arrest Prajwal Revanna

One month after fleeing the country, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, charged with rape and sexual harassment of several women, is set to return to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday to face a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Remal effect: Disaster death toll rises to 38 in northeast

The death toll in cyclone Remal-induced disasters across four northeastern States rose to 38 on May 29. Rescue workers have so far retrieved 29 bodies from several landslide-hit locations in and around Mizoram’s capital Aizawl. An unspecified number of people continue to be missing or buried under stones, earth, and 127 damaged houses, 53 of them severely.

Heavy rain brings misery in Kerala ahead of the onset of monsoon

The heavy rain that pounded the southern and central districts in Kerala ahead of the onset of the monsoon aggravated the miseries of the people living in low-lying areas and adjacent to waterbodies in various places.

Centre’s policy to deny government jobs to kin of militants, stone-throwers casts a shadow on 50,000 families in Kashmir

An expansion of the “deep-vetting” process for government job aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir by security agencies is likely to impact over 50,000 families.

Citizenship granted under CAA to people in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand: MHA

Citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) were granted to some people in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on May 29, 2024.

Modi’s meditation plan violates model code, Congress tells Election Commission

The two-day meditation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 violates the model code of conduct (MCC) and restrictions imposed on a candidate during the silent period, the Congress told the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

IndiGo pilot, crew violate safety norms during evacuation

IndiGo will review why its pilot and cabin crew were seen flouting safety protocol alongside passengers during the May 28 emergency evacuation and carrying luggage while streaming down emergency slides following a bomb alert.

2024 Lok Sabha election: Rahul Gandhi’s big promises for farmers include loan waivers, MSP law

Even as a group of farmers continue to camp at the Punjab-Haryana boundaries in support of their demands, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday that once the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) government is formed at the Centre, it will waive off the loans of farmers and will provide a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids, defying World Court order amid Gaza-wide offensive

Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on May 29, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that U.S. officials have warned Israel to avoid.

Jurors in Trump hush money trial end first day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony

The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict Wednesday but asked to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.T he 12-person jury was sent home around 4 p.m. after about 4 1/2 hours of deliberations. The process is to resume Thursday.