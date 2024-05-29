Meitei civil society organisations raise questions over ‘targeted attacks’ in Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil society organisations representing the Meitei community on May 28 raised questions about alleged targeted attacks against the community during the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Election Commission releases absolute number of votes polled for phase six; final turnout 63.37 %

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday came out with the absolute number of votes polled in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election as well as the final turnout which it pegged at 63.37%.

Cyclone Remal: 31 killed as rain, landslips wreak havoc in northeast

Storms and rainfall-induced landslides associated with cyclone Remal killed at least 31 people and injured several others across three northeastern States on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India offers $1 million aid to disaster-hit Papua New Guinea

The Government of India has granted $1 million as immediate assistance for Papua New Guinea, which has been hit by a devastating flood and landslip that has so far killed 2,000 people.

Shahjahan key conspirator behind attack on ED team in Sandeshkhali, says CBI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against seven arrested accused, including suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Let 1,047 police personnel away on poll duty cast their vote, Mizoram MP urges EC

A member of Parliament from Mizoram has written to the Election Commission (EC) seeking the latter’s intervention to allow 1,047 police personnel from the State to cast their vote as they were away on poll-related duties in other States. Lok Sabha elections were held for the lone seat in the State on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. aid to Gaza stalls as military pier temporarily removed from coast for repairs

A U.S. military-built pier off Gaza’s coast is being temporarily removed after a part of the structure broke off, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in the latest blow to efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

Former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on May 28 admitted that Islamabad had “violated” an agreement with India signed by him and ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil intrusion by Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Poaching allegation: Court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case filed by BJP leader

A court in New Delhi summoned Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP Atishi Marlena in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor over poaching allegations.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may take a big political decision after June 4: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that the Janata Dal (United) supremo could take another “big decision after June 4 to save his party”. The statement came hours after Mr. Kumar, though, asserted that he would not go “anywhere” from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.