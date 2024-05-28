India’s rain-fed agricultural areas likely to receive above-normal monsoon rain this year

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has retained its outlook of an ‘above normal’ monsoon this year. In April, the agency had forecast June-September rainfall to be 6% above the normal of 87 cm. India’s north-eastern States are expected to receive deficient rains.

Cyclone Remal batters Kolkata as normal life affected, large areas inundated

Cyclone Remal battered Kolkata and adjoining areas of the metropolis on Monday leaving behind a trail of destruction inundating large parts of the city, uprooting trees and electric poles and leaving people stranded for public transport.

INDIA bloc to meet in Delhi on June 1 to assess poll performance

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Delhi on June 1 to assess their performance in the ongoing elections and chalk out a strategy ahead of the results on June 4.

Comedian arrested with Munawar Faruqui in 2021 says ‘career ruined, being harassed’

Nalin Yadav, who had gone to jail in 2021 along with comedian Munawar Faruqui, has said that his career ended after the case. Mr. Yadav alleged that he and his family are being harassed in his hometown near Indore.

JMM leader Hemant Soren files bail petition in Jharkhand High Court

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged land scam case, filed a bail petition in Jharkhand High Court on May 27.

DRDO chairman Samir V. Kamat gets one year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on May 27 granted an extension of one year to Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) up to May 31, 2025.

Coach Ki Khoj: Deadline ends but BCCI, Gautam Gambhir remain mum

The deadline for applying for the post of Indian men’s cricket team chief coach ended on Monday but both the BCCI and the top name in its wishlist, Gautam Gambhir chose to keep mum on the development.

Israel PM Netanyahu acknowledges ‘tragic mistake’ after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a “tragic mistake” had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, according to local officials.

Gunmen kidnap 150 people in central Nigeria: officials

Gunmen in central Nigeria have kidnapped about 150 people in the country’s latest mass abduction, officials told AFP on May 27.

North Korean rocket carrying its second spy satellite explodes in mid-air

A rocket launched by North Korea to deploy the country’s second spy satellite exploded shortly after liftoff on Monday, state media reported, in a setback for leader Kim Jong Un’s hopes to field satellites to monitor the U.S. and South Korea.

WHO states decide not to invite Taiwan to annual assembly

Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 27 decided not to invite Taiwan to the organisation’s annual assembly in Geneva, after China appealed for it to remain sidelined.