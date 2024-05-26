27 killed in blaze at Rajkot gaming zone

At least 27 people were killed in a fire at a sprawling children’s game zone built in a temporary structure in Rajkot on Saturday. The toll is likely to rise once the debris is cleared from the area.

61.2% turnout in sixth phase amid stray incidents of violence in Bengal

The sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election saw a voter turnout of 61.20% till 11.45 p.m. on Saturday. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal which reported the highest polling percentage at 79.47.

Cyclonic storm Remal to cross West Bengal, Bangladesh coast on Sunday midnight

The deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday evening intensified into a cyclonic storm “Remal” and is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday midnight.

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from May 25 noon

The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from May 25 noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said in Kolkata.

Approximate voter turnout trend of 54.37% recorded in Delhi

An approximate voter turnout trend of 54.37% was recorded in Delhi, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), who added that this was not the final voting percentage as approximate trends from some polling booths would take time, and the figures did not include postal ballot data.

UAPA tribunal upholds MHA ban against seven Meitei extremist organisations

A tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has upheld the Centre’s decision to declare seven valley based Meitei extremist organisations as “unlawful associations” for the next five years.

Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ scripts history for India, wins Grand Prix

In a historic win for India, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light bagged the Grand Prix, the second-highest award at the Cannes Film Festival, on Saturday night.

PM Modi’s remarks belie his anxiety over elections, says Kharge

With just four days left before campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks, made at election rallies in Bihar, where he accused the Opposition of performing mujra (a dance form associated with courtesans) for the Muslim vote bank, has come under sharp criticism from the Opposition, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claiming that Mr. Modi’s comments belied his anxiety over the election results.

Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

Israeli air strikes and artillery pounded Rafah, despite the UN’s top court ordering an immediate halt to its military offensive in the southern Gazan city.

FA Cup final: Garnacho, Mainoo seal stunning Cup win for Manchester United

Manchester United saved their best performance of a mediocre season to the very end as they upset Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on May 25 to deprive their rivals of the double.

U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj held by police at Amsterdam airport

American rapper Nicki Minaj said on social media on Saturday that she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on allegations of possession of soft drugs.

