Arvind Kejriwal asked for ₹100 crore as kickbacks, Enforcement Directorate tells Supreme Court

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) told the Supreme Court on May 16 that a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the pipeline and there is direct evidence of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “demanding” ₹100 crore as kickbacks in the liquor policy case.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar booked

The Delhi police on Thursday filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mr. Kumar has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging a woman’s modesty, based on a statement by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

Sandeshkhali on the boil again over allegations of a woman’s abduction

Two weeks before Sandeshkhali goes to the polls, tension prevailed in the riverine area in West Bengal on Thursday, with a woman alleging abduction based on the instructions of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

Supreme Court limits ED’s power to arrest PMLA accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a fillip to the right to personal liberty by holding that a person summoned by a designated special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is presumed to be not in custody and need not apply for bail under the draconian conditions posed by the anti-money laundering law.

Swiss Foreign Secretary to hold talks in Delhi over Ukraine peace meet

As the government keeps organisers of a global Ukraine peace conference, to be held in June, guessing, Swiss Foreign Secretary Alexandre Fasel is arriving in India for meetings with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials on May 17 to push for a response.

Southern allies of SP, Congress insult U.P. and sanatana dharma while they remain silent: PM

Over the next five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to change the fate and the image of Purvanchal, or eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, addressing four rallies in the region.

State cannot acquire property without proper procedure: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday took a significant step to protect private property from arbitrary state takeover for a “public purpose”, holding that compulsory acquisition without following mandatory procedures followed by a grant of compensation to the owners will not make the accession constitutional.

All eyes on Rae Bareli, Amethi as 14 Lok Sabha constituencies go to the polls in Uttar Pradesh

All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh with 14 Lok Sabha seats, including key seats like Rae Bareli, Lucknow and Amethi, going for polls during the fifth phase of the general election on May 20.

Sena vs Sena to play out again in Maharashtra as Phase 5 sees contest moving to ‘Maximum City’ Mumbai

The 2022 split within the Shiv Sena and the bitter feuding between the rival Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the leitmotif playing across most of the 14 Lok Sabha seats which go to polls in the fifth and final phase of the general election in the State.

Interview | PM’s speeches sound surreal to people, says Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has been at the forefront of coalition efforts since the mid-1990s. After four phases of polling, Mr. Yechury shares his assessment of the ongoing Lok Sabha election with The Hindu.

PL-17, SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL playoff after rain washes out match against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 16 qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad without a ball being bowled.

