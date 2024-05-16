NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar after getting bail

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court directs Mr. Purkayastha to furnish bail bonds worth ₹1 lakh; bans him from contacting witnesses and approvers in case, talking about the merits of the case, travelling abroad without court’s permission

BJP approaches poll panel, seeks action against Rahul’s remarks on Army

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to take strict action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families.

Opposition claims on lack of jobs are hollow and misleading, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday termed the allegations of the INDIA bloc on insufficient jobs as “misleading and hollow”. Citing a report recently released by SKOCH Group, the Minister underscored that credit-led employment and Central government schemes-led employment had added more than 50 crore person years of employment during the decade that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the helm since 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Probe agencies must give written grounds of arrest in UAPA cases, Supreme Court declares in NewsClick judgment

The Supreme Court on May 15 held that the right to life and personal liberty is the most sacrosanct of fundamental rights while declaring that investigating agencies should provide people arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) with a written copy of information specifying the grounds of their arrest.

India in touch with ‘relevant authorities’ over death of Colonel Kale

ADVERTISEMENT

India is in contact with “relevant authorities” over the investigation into the death of UN Security Coordination Officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale in Gaza. An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that Indian officials are in the process of getting the mortal remains of the former colonel of the Indian Army repatriated.

Army set to receive Igla-S air defence systems partly assembled in India

The Army is all set to begin receiving another set of Russian Igla-S very short range air defence systems (VSHORAD) by the end of May or early next month, filling a critical void in the its air defence requirements which has been repeatedly delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heirs, veterans test their might in phase 5 in Bihar

Rohini Acharya, the Singapore-based daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, is the richest candidate in the poll fray in Bihar in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. She has declared assets worth ₹36 crore.

In Jharkhand, BJP will battle to retain three seats in phase 5

The fate of eminent leaders would be sealed on May 20 when Jharkhand will go for polling for three Lok Sabha seats in the fifth phase of the general election.

India records highest number of Internet shutdowns globally in 2023

India witnessed the highest number of Internet shutdowns in the world in 2023, a record it has held for the sixth straight year, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Russia's Putin arrives in China for state visit in a show of unity between the authoritarian allies

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin landed on May 16 in Beijing for a two-day state visit to China, in a show of unity between the authoritarian allies as Moscow presses forward with a new offensive in Ukraine.

India-gifted ambulance service in Sri Lanka in need of critical support

An India-gifted free ambulance service in Sri Lanka, providing vital pre-hospital emergency care across the island for eight years, appears to be in need of critical support, going by a recent social media post by a public health professional.

IPL-17, RR vs PBKS: Curran & Co. put a spanner on RR’s top-two prospects

When Sam Curran said ‘we can spoil a few campaigns now’ at the toss on Wednesday, it wasn’t in jest. The skipper of the already-eliminated Punjab Kings showed he meant business as his side beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets, extending Sanju Samson & Co.’s wait to confirm a top-two finish in IPL 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.