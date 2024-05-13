No heat wave forecast on fourth phase polling day: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said the weather forecast indicated that there would be no heat wave-like conditions in the 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 States and Union Territories which are going to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Monday.

Government to spend ₹2 crore per km of roads along China border

The government is likely to spend over ₹2 crore on each kilometre of road to be constructed along the China border in Uttarakhand and Sikkim under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), according to the project’s details.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Siddaramaiah rules out handing over probe to CBI despite BJP demand

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday categorially rejected the Opposition BJP’s fresh demand to call in the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the allegations of sexual assault made against Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna. Instead, he reiterated his faith in the State police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently handling the case.

From corporate boardroom to electoral battlefield

It has been a marked shift for Santrupt Misra, who took voluntary retirement from his high-flying corporate job to embark on a political career. The business attire of suit and boots has been replaced with kurta, pyjama, sleeveless jacket, and chappal. He is no longer surrounded by business executives, board members, and consultants. Instead, political activists and those aspiring to gain from his political journey have descended at his residence in Cuttack, far away from his cosy home in Mumbai.

Panel flags lack of progress in reversing Meghalaya coal mining damage

A one-member panel appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya to handle coal-related issues has flagged the lack of progress in restoring the environment damaged by rat-hole coal mining in the northeastern State.

Birbhum — a proposed coal mine in West Bengal and the related health hazards

Days before the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls, the villagers around the Deocha Pachami proposed coal mining project got an interesting handbill from the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Pressure or posturing: the curious case of Akash Anand’s dismissal

“Humare paas bhi gora chitta jawan hai (we also have a fair and handsome young man) who could answer political opponents and the media in their language.” This was the impression of a senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader in western Uttar Pradesh about the party’s then-national coordinator Akash Anand when he addressed a rally in Ghaziabad on April 7.

Srinagar Lok Sabha seat sees highest ever number of 24 candidates in fray in 30 years

The Srinagar Lok Sabha election, to be held on May 13, has already created history by registering the highest number of candidates in the fray in the past 30 years.

In Dhule, Kharge warns of slavery revival if Modi, Shah get third term

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged people to vote for his party, asserting that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would result in the poor, Dalits, and tribals being “treated like slaves”.

Fighting rages across parts of Gaza Strip as death toll crosses 35,000

Israeli air strikes pound northern, central and southern parts of the enclave during the night and into Sunday morning; UN chief calls for an immediate ceasefire; Biden says truce can be achieved ‘tomorrow’ if Hamas agrees to release hostages

U.N. chief calls for 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 12 appealed for an immediate halt to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the return of hostages and a "surge" in humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

IPL-17, DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 47 to keep play-off hopes alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept their playoff dreams intact through Rajat Patidar’s blazing fifty and a strong-willed effort from the bowlers, who set up the hosts’ 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL in Bengaluru on May 12.

