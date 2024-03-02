March 02, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

Despite hectic discussions, WTO MC13 ends with no deals on fisheries, agriculture

The talks at the WTO’s ministerial conference ended with no decision on key issues such as finding a permanent solution to public food stockpile and on curbing fisheries subsidies that lead to over-capacity and over-fishing, sources said. However, the members agreed to further extend the moratorium on imposing import duties on e-commerce trade for two more years, they said.

Yogi Adityanath meets U.P. Governor after Delhi visit, adds fuel to buzz over Cabinet expansion before Lok Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow adding fuel to the buzz of a State Cabinet expansion in the coming days ahead of parliamentary polls. Mr. Adityanath’s visit to the Governor’s house assumes significance as he attended the crucial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting in New Delhi for the parliamentary polls a few hours earlier. The party said it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to expand the Cabinet and it will be done accordingly.

Organ failure has become a health crisis, says Union Health Minister in letter to CMs

Organ failure has become a health crisis in the country with a huge gap between available donors and patients requiring organ transplants, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has said.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said to reduce the increasing demand for organs and waiting list, the people were being requested to come forward for organ donation and give hope of a new life to the people suffering from organ failure.

In major victory for labourers, Rajasthan extends urban jobs scheme to new municipal bodies

In a major victory for the villagers who lost employment opportunities after the conversion of village panchayats into urban local bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan has agreed to launch the urban employment guarantee scheme in 42 newly created Municipal Councils. The decision came over the week-end after a month-long agitation at Bhim in Rajsamand district.

Unrestrained poaching plays a role in disappearance of Odisha’s leopards

Odisha has witnessed a sharp decline in its leopard population — approximately one-fourth lost — primarily due to poaching between 2018 and 2022. The ‘Status of Leopards India’ released on Thursday presented a dismal picture of the big cat population in the State. “The leopard population in Odisha is estimated at 568, the population has significantly declined since the last countrywide estimate of 760. However, the leopard densities from both the tiger Reserves have increased significantly. This indicates the major efforts of recovery is restricted to tiger reserves,” says the leopard census. The drop of 192 leopards is estimated to be 25.26%.

Food Corporation to spend ₹15 crore in five States to buy foodgrain bags with PM Modi’s photo

In the run-up to the 2024 general election, the Central government is spending around ₹15 crore in five States, to procure bags with the logo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that would be used to distribute foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Corporate tax cuts bringing in investments and jobs, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government’s decision to slash corporate tax rates in late 2019 was a well-considered move to attract investments that has made a lot of difference, and a major transition is under way in the industry-labour relationship, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

TSCCB officials warn about surge in IPO scams

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) have warned stock market investors about a significant rise in scams targeting Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Biden approves military air drops of aid into Gaza after Israeli firing left more than 100 dead

U.S. President Joe Biden said March 1 that the U.S. will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.

Has Dusan Vlahovic finally found his feet at Juventus?

When Dusan Vlahovic scored his second goal against Frosinone last weekend, creating space in the box by wrong-footing his marker before producing an exquisite finish to level the game at 2-2, the official Juventus social media handle exclaimed: “Dusan!! He just can’t stop scoring can he?!” It was a sentiment the Bianconeri fans ardently agreed with. This marked a change — in both the tone and mood in Turin — from much of 2022 and 2023, when Vlahovic’s reputation as one of Europe’s hottest talents was fast eroding. Juventus had acquired the Serbian hitman’s services during the January transfer window in 2022, beating serious competition from Arsenal and forking out €80 million.

