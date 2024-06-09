Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for third consecutive term

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. India on Saturday announced that leaders of seven countries from its neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Narendra Modi’s coalition Ministry set to assume office today

Prime Minister Modi is all set to be sworn in with his Council of Ministers for a third successive term – a feat achieved only by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru – albeit as the head of a coalition government. Massive preparations are underway for the ceremony to be held on Sunday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt after Prime Minister Modi was elected leader of the NDA’s parliamentary party on Friday.

INDIA bloc partners should work cohesively, collectively: Kharge

Calling the people’s mandate in the Lok Sabha polls a “decisive rejection” of the politics of “divisiveness and hatred”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also sounded a word of caution on the party’s “below par” performance in States where it is in government. In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Kharge asserted that while celebrating a “revival”, the party should pause a little for it had not performed to its abilities and expectations in some States. “We could not repeat our performance in States where we had previously done well in Assembly elections and formed the government,” he said.

INDIA bloc leaders to jointly decide on attending PM’s oath-taking ceremony

Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will take a call on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. Earlier on June 8, senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh had said the party leaders had not received any invitation.

INDIA not staking claim to form government today does not mean it won’t tomorrow: Mamata Banerjee

Emphasising that the country needs change, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that while the Opposition Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc may not have staked claim to form the government today it might do so in the future.

“If the INDIA bloc has not staked a claim to form a government today it doesn’t mean it will not do so in future. I will be happy to see this unstable government [NDA government] go at the earliest,” Ms. Banerjee said addressing media persons at her residence after meeting the newly elected MPs.

Devendra Fadnavis rescinds resignation, plans strategy for Assembly polls

Days after offering to resign over Bharatiya Janata Party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that he would remain in his position. This decision came following a party meeting where State BJP legislators expressed their confidence in him and urged him to continue as their leader.

Congress Working Committee asks Rahul Gandhi to accept Leader of Opposition post in Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee unanimously adopted a resolution on Saturday asking Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 18th Lok Sabha. Taking note of the sentiments expressed at the party’s highest decision-making body, Mr. Gandhi said he will think it over and decide “very soon”. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge urged him to “abide” by the CWC’s formal resolution and take up the responsibility.

Jarange-Patil begins fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil began an indefinite fast on Saturday, demanding the implementation of a draft notification that recognises all blood relatives of Maratha community members as Kunbis, an agrarian group classified as another backward class (OBC) community, who are eligible for quota benefits. “I will not give up until the Maratha reservation is granted,” he said.

Bodies of 4 students who drowned in Russia recovered

The bodies of four medical students from Maharashtra who drowned in the Volkhov river in Russia were recovered on Saturday, the Consul General of India in Russia, Kumar Gaurav, said. The four students were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city in Russia.

U.S. destroys drones, missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

American forces destroyed four drones and two anti-ship ballistic missiles in areas of Yemen controlled by Iran-backed Huthi rebels, the U.S. military said on Friday. The Huthis have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in attacks they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

UN to add Israel, Hamas to the global list of offenders that harm children

The U.N. secretary-general will tell the Security Council next week that both Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights and leaving them exposed to danger in their war to eliminate each other.

Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open women’s title by defeating Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open championship and fourth in five years by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final on Saturday.

T20 World Cup 2024 | New York braces for marquee India-Pakistan clash

It is the Super Bowl on steroids. This is how a Nassau County official described the India-Pakistan Group-A clash which will be held on June 9. The marquee affair of a World Cup has come to new shores, but the hype and excitement has not dipped. Tickets for the 34,000-capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is long sold out, with prices now soaring high in the reseller market.