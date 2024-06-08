Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister at 7.15 p.m. on June 9

President Droupadi Murmu on June 7 formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the next government, and begin his third successive term as Prime Minister, after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected him as its leader . The new government will be sworn in on Sunday, June 9 at 7.15 p.m., the the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced.

Congress Parliamentary Party to meet on June 8 to elect its leader

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) that will comprise the newly-elected Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members will meet on June 8 to elect its leader.

200 evacuated from Manipur’s Jiribam district amid tension

About 200 civilians, mostly from the Meitei community and some from the Kuki-Zo community, were evacuated from their homes in Jiribam district of Manipur and moved to a camp for internally displaced persons over the last two days after violence broke out in the wake of locals discovering the body of a Meitei man who had gone missing weeks ago.

Modi meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim as PM for third time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharatiya Janata Party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET

The Congress on Friday demanded a high-level probe under the Supreme Court’s supervision into “irregularities” in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses and accused the BJP of cheating youth and playing with their future.

Court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar for second time in Swati Maliwal assault case

A court here on Friday dismissed the second bail plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bhibhav Kumar, who was arrested by the police on May 18 for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

With 38% women MPs, Trinamool Congress boasts of highest female representation in new Lok Sabha

Amid a decline in the number of women elected this year to the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress boasts of the highest percentage of female MPs among its winning candidates. A total of 38% of Trinamool MPs this year are women, the highest among any political outfit in the country, according to data analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

CISF constable booked for allegedly slapping actor-politician Kangana Ranaut

Punjab police on Friday registered a case against constable Kulwinder Kaur of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in connection with the incident in which she allegedly slapped MP-elect and actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Bhavani Revanna finally appears before SIT

Hours after obtaining an interim bail order from the High Court, Bhavani Revanna, wife of H.D. Revanna and mother of rape-accused former MP Prajwal Revanna, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on Friday afternoon.

Congress alleges Parliament statues were moved to deny the Opposition a place to protest

The statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji, among others, have been relocated within the Parliament complex to ensure that Opposition parties cannot hold democratic protests, the Congress alleged on Friday.

Decision on Fadnavis’ resignation put on the backburner for the time being

After he offered to quit as Deputy Chief Minister following the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll debacle in Maharashtra, the decision on Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation has reportedly been put on the backburner for the time being, said informed sources on Friday.

KNF-MC denies NIA accused arrested in Manipur case associated with it

The Kuki National Front Military Council on Friday, June 7, 2024, issued a statement denying that Thongminthang Haokip, arrested a day ago by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was associated with their outfit.

MNS withdraws from Maharashtra MLC polls after BJP candidate meets Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray has blinked. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will not contest Maharashtra’s Member of Legislative Council (MLC) polls scheduled for later this month. The decision was taken after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MLC Niranjan Davkhare met Mr. Thackeray on Friday, the last day of filing nominations. Last week, the State’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis too had met him.

Beware of BJP’s tactics, Aaditya Thackeray warns TDP, JD(U)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday warned that once the BJP formed the government, it would attempt to destabilise its allies’ parties, citing his party’s previous experience. “A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the BJP in the newly remembered NDA. Get the post of the Speaker,” he said in a post on the microblogging site ‘X’ (previously Twitter).

Canada shocks Ireland, records first win in T20 World Cup

Canada punched above their weight to shock fancied Ireland by 12 runs and record their first win in the T20 World Cup on a pitch that played much better and where the batters weren't getting hit here on Friday.

