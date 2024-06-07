Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister on June 9

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on June 7 to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on June 9.

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters

While the BJP was able to maintain its youth support without receiving a strong dent, the Congress and its allies have made notable gains among young voters. More importantly, while the share of Congress and its allies among voters of different age groups is rather flat, in the case of the BJP, it declines with higher age — meaning that the BJP continues to attract voters of young age more than the elderly.

BJP says Rahul’s allegations of stock market scam are ‘baseless’

BJP leader Piyush Goyal termed as “baseless” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of a stock market “scam” based on the exit polls done by various survey agencies and his demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

Delhi police to file chargesheet in Parliament security breach case

Six months after six persons were jailed under terror charges for allegedly breaching the security at the new Parliament building, the Delhi police are all set to file a chargesheet against the suspects in a city court on June 7.

Hit by poll debacle, Ajit Pawar holds emergency meetings

Amid the crisis engulfing the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra following its rout in the Lok Sabha election, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 6 summoned emergency meetings of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction leaders, even as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has offered to step down from his post, reached Delhi to meet the BJP top brass.

India second-biggest foreign threat to Canadian democracy: report

A parliamentary committee report in Canada has described India as the second-biggest foreign threat to the country’s democracy. The revelations of the report added to the negative state of the bilateral relation between the two countries which have been caught in a diplomatic spat since the June 2023 killing of a pro-Khalistan ideologue in Surrey, British Columbia.

You will see a new Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief tells party’s Lok Sabha MPs-elect

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he would not repeat the mistakes that he had committed during his previous tenure as the Chief Minister. One would see a new Chandrababu Naidu in the coming days, he said at a meeting with the party’s newly-elected MPs at his residence at Undavalli near here on June 6 (Thursday).

Trinamool unhappy with ‘wait and watch’ policy of INDIA bloc

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not wholly satisfied with the INDIA bloc’s strategy of taking the “appropriate steps” at the “appropriate time”, arguing that the Opposition does not have the luxury of sitting around for the next five years.

Election results 2024: BJP’s ‘double engine’ develops a snag in Uttar Pradesh

As the process of reviewing the dismal performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh gets going, the internal tussle in the party has come to the fore. Not only have six Union Ministers lost their seats in the State, but 16 Ministers in the State government have failed to hold on to their Assembly segments in a humdinger of a contest in which the party came down to 33 seats from 62 seats in 2019.

Naidu’s return to national politics with big win puts SCS demand back in the limelight

The much-debated and long-pending Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh is back in the limelight with the return of Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu to national politics post thumping victory in the just-concluded elections.

We are the real Ram Bhakts, BJP only did politics in Ram’s name: new Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad

The Bharatiya Janata Party was defeated from the constituency synonomyous with the Ram Temple as it has continuously done politics in the name of Lord Ram, said Awadhesh Prasad, the newly elected MP from Faizabad, which encompasses the temple town of Ayodhya. The Samajwadi Party leader described himself and his party as the real followers of Lord Ram.

Independent MP from Maharashtra’s Sangli extends ‘unconditional’ support to Congress

Vishal Patil, the newly elected Independent MP from the Sangli constituency in Maharashtra, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday and extended unconditional support to the party in a formal letter.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will renew their rivalry in the French Open semifinals

Jannik Sinner is just 22, and Carlos Alcaraz just 21, yet they’ve already built quite a rivalry heading into their French Open semifinal on Friday. Spain’s Alcaraz owns two Grand Slam titles and spent time at No. 1 in the rankings. Italy’s Sinner won the Australian Open in January and will ascend to No. 1 next week. This will be their ninth meeting; the series is tied at 4-all.

T20 World Cup: Stoinis stars in Australia’s comprehensive 39-run win against Oman

Marcus Stoinis smacked a quick-fire unbeaten half-century and claimed three wickets as Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 39-run victory against Oman at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

Emotional Sunil Chhetri bows out with Kuwait draw in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Thousands cheered a tearful Sunil Chhetri off the pitch after his last match on June 6, bringing to a close an international career which put him among the world's all-time leading scorers.

T20 World Cup: USA hands shock defeat to Pakistan after forcing Super Over

The United States scored a major upset at the T20 World Cup by beating cricket heavyweight Pakistan in the Super Over on Thursday. The U.S. had routed Canada in its opening Group A game, but beating 2022 runner-up Pakistan counts as historic in a country that hardly understands the rules of the game.