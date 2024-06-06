NDA elects Narendra Modi as its leader as government formation process gets underway

The process of government formation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term was set in motion on June 5, with the parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passing a resolution electing Mr. Modi as their leader in a meeting at the PM’s official residence.

INDIA bloc to keep doors open for Naidu, Nitish

At the meeting, 33 leaders from 21 parties expressed the opinion that while doors should be kept open for N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and their erstwhile ally Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the bloc will be patient for the right opportunity.

As congratulations pour in, Modi invites Sri Lankan President to swearing-in

U.S. President Joseph Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joined leaders of more than 50 countries in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that won the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha election. During a telephone call, Mr. Modi also invited Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in due to be held this weekend, which he has accepted,

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance

Are there historic patterns where a ruling party/coalition receives support (and in this case the coalition has secured a majority) based on what is perceived as satisfactory performance? The CSDS-Lokniti post poll survey 2024, sought to understand these issues from the voter’s perspectives.

No alliance with Congress in future in West Bengal, say two Left Front parties

After a humiliating performance in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, two parties in the Left Front — the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) — said on June 5 that they were not in favour of any future alliance between the Left Front and the Congress.

A turncoat and a ‘missing’ MP cost BJP two seats in South Bengal

Among the losses suffered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, two seats stand out — Hooghly and Barrackpore. Sprawled across the opposing banks of the Hooghly river and in strategic proximity to Kolkata, both constituencies caused a significant setback to the BJP’s performance in the State with the defeat of Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee.

Who will be Odisha’s new CM? Guessing game begins

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in its over decade-long campaign to form a government in Odisha, potential names for the new Chief Minister have begun circulating in the State.

With U.P. at the centre of the 2024 LS poll results, new book details how the BJP averted the removal of Yogi in 2021

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of jail on bail during the Lok Sabha campaign, his claim that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was in danger of losing his post like several other BJP CMs created more than a few ripples across the political firmament. Journalist Shyamlal Yadav’s new book, At the Heart of Power: The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, now throws light on how Mr. Adityanath was indeed in danger of being replaced, back in 2021.

Lord Ram has taught BJP a lesson, says Tejashwi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which fell short of a majority, saying people have voted against ‘dictatorship’. He said “Lord Ram has taught the BJP a lesson”

Twenty20 World Cup: Hardik, Rohit shine as India start off campaign with 8 wicket win over Ireland

A half-century by skipper Rohit Sharma, fine finishing by Rishabh Pant and scorching spells by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were the highlights as India started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on winning note by thrashing Ireland by eight wickets at Nassau County Stadium in New York on Wednesday

Cracks emerge in Maharashtra’s ruling coalition after a sulking Ajit Pawar skips NDA meet in Delhi

Cracks have begun to appear within the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, after Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar skipped a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. According to sources, a sulking Mr. Pawar, upset over the debacle in the Baramati seat, where his wife Sunetra Pawar was thoroughly trounced by his cousin and incumbent MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets TDP chief Naidu at Delhi airport

Minutes after the conclusion of meetings of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA bloc, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin met Telugu Desam president Chandrababu Naidu at the Delhi Airport.

Several incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP and CPI(M) supporters targeted

Several incidents of post-poll violence from various parts of West Bengal were reported on June 5, a day after the results of Lok Sabha election were declared and the Trinamool Congress bagged 29 seats of the total 42 seats reducing the BJP to 12 seats in the State.

