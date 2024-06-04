Election results 2024: All set for vote counting on June 4 amid tight security

The fate of over 8,000 candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be decided on June 4 when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security in States like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Even as he said that the Election Commission (EC) had a “robust” mechanism in place for the counting process, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on June 3 came down heavily on the Opposition parties for making allegations that Returning Officers and District Magistrates (DMs) were influenced to vitiate the poll process.

Election results 2024: BJP reviews Lok Sabha polling, prepares for counting day

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw an uptick of political activity on June 3, a day before results are to be announced for the Lok Sabha election, with Bihar Chief Minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and party president J.P. Nadda holding a high-level review meeting at his residence.

Hopeful that the results will be different from exit polls, says Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 3 said that her party was hopeful that the actual Lok Sabha election results would be the opposite of what had been projected in exit polls.

LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Israel declares 4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, including 3 older men who appeared in video

Four more hostages kidnapped on October 7 were declared dead by the Israeli military — including three older adults seen in a Hamas video begging to be released. The announcement on June 3 heightens pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a U.S. cease-fire proposal that could secure the return of the hostages still held in Gaza and end the eight-month war.

Remove claim of ‘100% fruit juice’ from label and ads, FSSAI directs food businesses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive mandating all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of ‘100% fruit juice’ from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with immediate effect

Watch: Quote and context: the soundbytes that defined the Lok Sabha campaign

The Hindu’s experts panel explore the major quotes made during the ongoing election and their relevance.

In Sikkim, NOTA outdid Congress; CM got more votes than 31 BJP candidates

Candidates of the Congress, which ruled Sikkim for more than four years after its merger with India in 1975, polled 50 votes fewer than NOTA (none of the above) in the 12 seats the party contested in the Himalayan State on April 19.

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in low-scoring match

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their T20 World Cup opener here on Monday., June 3, 2024.The Proteas first restricted Sri Lanka to 77 in 19.1 overs, the Islanders’ lowest total in T20 cricket, with Nortje coming up with envious figures of 4/7 in four overs. Opener Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 19 off 30 balls.

French Open 2024: Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur broke a 20-year Australian hoodoo at the French Open on June 3 as the 11th seed battled from a set down to stun fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 and advance to his first Roland Garros quarterfinal.

Zee group’s Subhash Chandra calls out ‘suppression’ of press freedom in Punjab

A month after putting out a video promoting freedom of the press, Zee Media Corporation Ltd. chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra addressed a press conference standing up for freedom of expression in Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab.

Lenskart raises $200 million from Temasek and Fidelity

Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart has raised $200 million from Singapore state investment firm Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company, according to Avendus Capital, the financial advisor of the deal.

Opposition poisoned Muslim minds, filled them with hatred: SBSP chief Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on June 3 suggested that the Muslim community should think rationally after the 2024 Lok Sabha election about their future. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and other Opposition parties have poisoned their minds with fake narrative against the BJP.

