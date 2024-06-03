BJP, INDIA ask poll panel to stick to prescribed process

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of both the ruling BJP and Opposition INDIA bloc met with members of the Election Commission (EC) on June 2 and demanded strict adherence to the established processes of counting of votes of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 4.

Lok Sabha elections: Day before vote counting, EC to hold press conference on June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on June 3, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This likely will be the first time in India’s electoral history that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of an election. The press conference will be held in New Delhi at 12.30 p.m.

New Sankalps from the Sadhana in Kanniyakumari

“Meditation becomes challenging amidst such huge responsibilities, but the land of Kanniyakumari and the inspiration of Swami Vivekananda made it effortless. As a candidate myself, I left my campaign in the hands of my beloved people of Kashi and came to Kanniyakumari,” writes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP poised to get third term; both BJP and Congress may register small gains in vote share

As we await the actual counting of votes on Tuesday, Lokniti’s post-election survey (see box for details) confirms the comfortable edge that the BJP enjoys in the 18th parliamentary election, and is set to form the government for a third term in a row. The Lokniti Team will bring out systematic analyses of various factors that may have contributed to this trend. Our survey suggests that both BJP and Congress will add a little bit to their respective vote shares from the previous election (37.4% and 19.5%, respectively) to poll 40% and 23%, respectively.

BJP’s victory march has begun from Land of Rising Sun: Pema Khandu

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP’s victory march in the country has begun from India’s Land of the Rising Sun,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said after the BJP won 46 of the 60 seats, five more than in 2019. He credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the pro-development pitch of his party.

T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets

West Indies stuttered and stumbled before eventually scrambling a five-wicket win with an over to spare over minnows Papua New Guinea in the opening Group C encounter of the T20 World Cup at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning of Prajwal continues; four special teams formed to track down Bhavani

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued to grill Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women and also recording them.

How have coalitions in India picked Prime Ministers? | Explained

‘Modi Vs Who?’— a quip BJP keeps taunting the INDIA bloc with, has raised questions as to who will be their Prime Ministerial candidate and how he will be picked. Here’s a look at how six of India’s coalition Prime Ministers were picked.

Lack of progress on Vengaivayal issue exemplifies failure of Dravidian model: Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP Chennai South candidate and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the lack of progress in the investigation into the contamination of potable water with faecal matter at Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district had exemplified the failure of the Dravidian model of governance.

South Africa’s ANC to start coalition talks after bruising vote

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on June 2 that it would enter talks with other parties to form a new government, after losing its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.

BJP faces an uphill task in repeating its perfect score in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has faced one of the toughest general election contests in 2024. The simmering anger of the Jat and Rajput communities, the two dominant castes in the State, could determine poll outcomes. Multiple power centres resulting from recent political changes and the absence of a ‘wave’ has added to the challenges faced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had secured a perfect score in 2014 and 2019.

BJP scores a hat-trick in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Results in a glance

The BJP has returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured a majority by winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly, according to Election Commission data. Counting of votes concluded in the 50 seats for which elections were held in the northeastern State on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.