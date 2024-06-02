Exit polls predict third term for NDA

All major exit polls published after the seventh and the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls ended, predicted a third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The polls indicated that the NDA may end up winning close to 350 seats. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is projected to win about 150 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly election results on June 2

The results of the elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh and the 32-member Sikkim State Assemblies will be declared on June 2, two days ahead of the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi confident of NDA’s victory, terms INDIA bloc ‘opportunistic’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the people of India had voted in record numbers to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, adding that the “opportunistic” INDIA bloc had failed to strike a chord with them.

INDIA bloc will win 295 seats, says Kharge after meeting INDIA bloc leaders

INDIA bloc parties will win at the very least 295 seats Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at the end of a meeting of 13 Opposition parties at his residence in Delhi, offering a counter to the exit polls figures.

Delhi Excise policy case: With no immediate relief, Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an interim bail plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is accused in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sri Lanka Police arrests wanted handler of 4 ISIS suspects detained in India

Sri Lanka has arrested the suspected handler of four of its nationals who were arrested at Ahmedabad airport in India for their alleged links with the banned Islamic State (ISIS) outfit.

Many exit polls predict single-digit seats for Congress in Karnataka

The Congress in Karnataka, which banked on implementation of five guarantees in the Lok Sabha elections, will get single-digit seats, according to several exit polls.

The exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India, TV Bharatvarsh-Polstart, India TV-CNX, Jan Ki Baat, Republic TV-P MARQ, ABP News-C Voter and India News-D-Dynamics predicted 20-plus seats for the BJP-Janata Dal (S) alliance. TV Bharatvarsh-Polstart predicted the highest number of eight seats to the Congress, while ABP News-C Voter and India Today-Axis My India gave 3 to 5 seats for the Congress.

SIT grills Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged rape and sexual assault cases against 33-year-old Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, intensively questioned him on Saturday. The lawmaker was remanded in six days of SIT custody.

Archaeologists, Sanskrit scholars tie up to decipher Rigveda text

Taking forward the research to potentially establish a relationship between the Harappan civilisation and the people of the Vedic age, a group of archeologists are now collaborating with Sanskrit scholars to decipher the text of the Rigveda.

EVM dumped in pond, bombs hurled as violence mars last day of polling in West Bengal

Several incidents of violence marred voting in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election held across nine constituencies in West Bengal, including two seats in Kolkata.

Prajwal Revanna’s mother Bhavani Revanna fails to turn up before SIT

Officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse cases against MP Prajwal Revanna visited Holenarsipur on Saturday and waited for his mother, Bhavani Revanna, near her residence for over seven hours, but she failed to turn up.

Every moment of my life will be dedicated to the service of the nation: PM Modi’s note after meditation at Kanniyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, after completing his 45-hour long meditation on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, said that every moment of his life would always be dedicated to the service of the nation.

Changes to State emblem are part of reviving Telangana’s glory and not aimed at individuals: Revanth Reddy

Dismissing the claims of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) that the Congress government was trying to erase BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s legacy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy maintained that his efforts were to revive the Telangana glory and the Martyrs’ sacrifices that were undermined by the BRS government for personal aggrandizement of KCR.

Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level meeting, asks officials to expedite heatwave relief work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow chaired a high-level meeting in relation to the heatwave conditions in the State and directed top officials to maintain special vigilance in sensitive districts and make arrangements to provide compensation to victims within 24 hours.

Severe flooding in Kerala, Assam due to two cyclonic systems: CWC

Kerala and Assam are facing severe flooding due to two cyclonic systems, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC), which advised continuous monitoring and preparedness for further potential flooding.