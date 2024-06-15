Sikkim rains: Over 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim’s Lachung, alert sounded in north Bengal

A total of 1,200 domestic tourists and 15 foreign tourists are stranded in Lachung in Sikkim’s Mangan district amid rock blockages caused by torrential rainfall and subsequent landslides from earlier this week.

Watch: 3rd term for Modi -Will the coalition govt impact foreign policy?

As PM Modi picks the same team for diplomacy and national security- will there be any changes in Indian Foreign Policy in his third term with a coalition in charge? What’s on his agenda for travel, and what are the foreign policy priorities for the new NDA government?

Delhi L-G allows Arundhati Roy to be prosecuted under UAPA in 2010 case

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday sanctioned the prosecution of novelist Arundhati Roy, for allegedly provocative statements made at a 2010 event propagating Kashmiri separatism, under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to Raj Niwas officials. The L-G had already sanctioned prosecution under several sections of the Indian Penal Code last year.

Vadodara housing society residents oppose allotment of flat to Muslim woman

Several residents of a housing scheme built by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) under the Gujarat government’s housing project have launched protests against the allotment of a flat to a Muslim woman, saying the locality is meant ‘only for Hindus’.

After NTA announces retest for 1,563 NEET candidates, calls for a universal retest continue to resound in capital

A day after the National Testing Agency said that it would reconduct the NEET-UG 2024 examination for 1,563 candidates who were given grace marks on June 23, aspirants continued to push for their remaining demands, with some marching to the Education Ministry asking for a retest.

JD(U) leaders dismiss talk of being allotted ‘inconsequential’ portfolios

Amid Opposition taunts and growing speculation about Janata Dal (United)’s dissatisfaction with the “inconsequential” portfolios that former national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Ramnath Thakur have got in the Union Council of Ministers, party leaders dismissed such conjectures.

G7 outreach session: India’s elections are a victory for the democratic world, says PM Modi

India’s election results were a “victory for the democratic world”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G-7 countries and leaders of other nations invited to the Outreach Summit in Italy, praising the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) technology in Indian elections for their “impartiality and transparency”.

CIC upholds decision of Rashtrapati Bhavan on RTI query

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has upheld the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s response to a Right to Information (RTI) Act query on the number of times former President Ram Nath Kovind returned any decision taken by the Prime Minister/Union Council of Ministers for reconsideration. The President’s Secretariat had responded that no information was available on record.

Journalist associations, digital rights groups demand withdrawal of laws aimed at ‘curbing freedom of press’

Several journalist associations and digital rights organisations have endorsed a resolution to intensify their demand for the withdrawal of laws that they said were “aimed at curbing the freedom of press”.

Law Ministry plans to place report on simultaneous polls before Cabinet at the earliest

The report of the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind on ‘One Nation, One Election’ or simultaneous elections, could be placed before the Union Cabinet as part of the 100-day agenda of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

After uproar over ‘arrogance’ jibe at BJP, RSS leaders try to clear the air

A day after saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had become “arrogant” and paid the price for it in the Lok Sabha polls, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on June 14 went back on his statement and claimed that the party, which has devotion towards Lord Ram, is in power today.

South Africa's President Ramaphosa is reelected for second term after a dramatic late coalition deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected by lawmakers for a second term on Friday, after his party struck a dramatic late coalition deal with a former political foe just hours before the vote.

First-timers USA knock out Pakistan, join India in T20 World Cup Super Eight

Partly made up of men moonlighting as cricketers when not doing their primary jobs, the USA team cleared the group stage of the T20 World Cup in its very first attempt after its match against Ireland was called off Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, knocking out former champions Pakistan from the tournament.

Hosts Germany thrash 10-man Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024 opener

Clinical Germany thumped Scotland 5-1 in their Euro 2024 tournament opener on Friday with the host nation scoring three first-half goals and enjoying a man advantage after Ryan Porteous received a straight red card before the break.

