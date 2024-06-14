Will review airfares on priority: new Aviation Minister

A review of airfares will be a “priority” for the new government as pricing fluctuations are a “cause of concern”, said Telugu Desam Party’s Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu as he took charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav gets bail in extortion case

In a relief for the newly elected Purnea Lok Sabha member Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, the Purnea Chief Judicial Magistrate court granted him bail in an extortion case.

U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expected in New Delhi next week

After two previously cancelled trips to India earlier this year, it appears that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is once again scheduled to visit New Delhi, with plans for a trip next week. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell confirmed on Wednesday that he would also be travelling to India with Mr. Sullivan.

Kuwait building fire: Kuwait offers help to repatriate bodies of Indians

In the aftermath of the Kuwait building fire that claimed at least 45 Indian lives on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti authorities have assured India of their “full support, including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains, and investigation of the incident”, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday, after a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in Kuwait city.

Fresh infiltrators in J&K may have played role in attacks

Amid a spate of terror attacks in the past three days in the Jammu region, security agencies suspect that three or four groups of terrorists, some of them are fresh infiltrators, are on the move in the Reasi, Doda and Kathua areas.

Four forest department staff die while dousing fire in Uttarakhand

Four Forest department employees died while dousing fire in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Thursday. Four others were severely injured and were moved to hospital.

J&K schools told to play national anthem daily

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir were on Thursday directed to start the morning assembly sessions with the national anthem in accordance with the standard protocol.

Can’t rule out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s candidature from Wayanad, says top Congress leader

The option of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat cannot be ruled out if her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vacates it in favour of Rae Bareli, a top party leader said on June 13.

Fact-finding team must probe Rajkot fire, says Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on June 13 slammed the State government and directed it to set up a “fact-finding committee” to probe the Rajkot game zone fire incident and the role of officials in allowing the illegal structure to come up which remained functional for years without any licence.

Manipur Cabinet panel to oversee rehabilitation of internally displaced persons

The Manipur Cabinet on Thursday constituted a cabinet sub-committee to oversee the rehabilitation and relocation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the State due to the ongoing conflict, days after a recent spate of violence in Jiribam district displaced over 1,000 more people from their homes and villages.

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G7 Summit Outreach meet, bilateral talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders on June 14.