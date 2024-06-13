Two more Indians killed in Russia; India takes stern view

ADVERTISEMENT

Tejpal Singh (29), one of the two Indians recruited by the Russian Army, who was recently killed in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, had last spoken with his family on March 3, a relative said.

CRPF jawan and two militants killed, seven security personnel injured in three Jammu encounters

ADVERTISEMENT

Two militants and a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Forces were killed, and seven security personnel were injured, in three encounters in Jammu’s Kathua and Doda districts since Tuesday night. The region has seen four major militant attacks since Sunday, including the one which killed nine pilgrims in Reasi district.

Modi to travel to Italy June 13 for G-7 outreach meet

Just four days after being sworn in for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Apulia region in Italy on Thursday to attend the G-7 outreach meet. Mr. Modi will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced at a briefing on Wednesday, but declined to comment on specific questions on which other leaders he would hold bilateral meetings with.

ADVERTISEMENT

IAF flew over 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties in five phases of general elections

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flew over 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties in five of the seven phases of the general election 2024. During the elections, the IAF played a pivotal role in extending the reach of the Election Commission (EC) into remote corners of the country and to places where movement by road was a security concern, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

SKM opposes Shivraj’s appointment as Agriculture Minister, blames him for Mandsaur farmer killings

ADVERTISEMENT

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday objected to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being named the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, charging that Mr. Chouhan was responsible for the death of six protesting farmers in police firing in M.P.’s Mandsaur in June 2017.

Pema Khandu to become Arunachal Chief Minister for third straight term, to take oath on June 13

Pema Khandu will become the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting in Itanagar on June 12, senior leader Tarun Chugh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarange-Patil given IV fluids on day-5 of protest

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, whose indefinite fast over Maratha reservation reached its fifth day on Wednesday, began taking intravenous fluids after Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP-elect Sandipan Bhumre and a Maharashtra Minister assured him that the issue would be resolved.

Rural inflation still over 5%; food inflation nears 9% in urban India

India’s consumer price inflation eased a tad from 4.83% in April to a one-year low of 4.75% in May, but food price rise remained unchanged at 8.7%, with urban households facing a sharper 8.83% spike in food inflation. Retail inflation stood at 4.31% in May 2023, with food prices rising less than 3%.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus indicted in Bangladesh embezzlement case

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and 13 others were indicted by a Bangladesh court on Wednesday on charges of embezzlement of 252.2 million taka ($2 million) from the workers’ welfare fund of his telecoms company.

Blinken says U.S. will try to bridge Israel-Hamas gaps on deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Wednesday to keep pressing to seal a Gaza ceasefire deal, saying that not all Hamas demands were acceptable but voicing hope that gaps could be closed.

U.S. scare for jittery India as Surya, Arshdeep clinch Super 8 berth for Rohit's men

Arshdeep Singh's artistry and Suryakumar Yadav's coolness combined well for India as they staved off USA’s challenge, etching a seven-wicket win to clinch a Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup here on June 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.