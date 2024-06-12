Suspected Pak terrorist killed by security forces after attack on village in J-K’s Kathua

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, police said.

Union Law Minister Meghwal says Uniform Civil Code is part of the government’s agenda

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on June 11 said the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was part of the Narendra Modi government’s agenda.

Agnipath, modernisation key issues as Rajnath Singh set for second tenure as Defence Minister

As Rajnath Singh takes charge as Defence Minister for a second consecutive term, top issues on the agenda are the Agnipath scheme, pending military modernisation, with a focus on indigenisation in addition to the situation on the borders, especially with China, where the stand-off in eastern Ladakh still continues.

Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath passes away

Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath , who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, passed away on June 11 evening.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

Hunter Biden was convicted on June 11 of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the President’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

BJP to start process to elect next chief; choice may have RSS imprint

The formation of the government and distribution of portfolios may have had the imprint of the BJP’s national leadership, but RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Monday — on the “undignified” nature of the Lok Sabha campaign, of humility being the ideal characteristic of a sevak or public servant, and his demand that peace be restored in Manipur soon — hint that the election of the next BJP president will be within the close embrace of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Nominate sufficient number of IPS officers for deputation, says Centre

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has shot off a letter to 24 States that a sufficient number of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have not been nominated by the State governments for central deputation leading to many vacant posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP’s vocal tribal leader who attends all village functions

Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA with roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has been chosen the new Chief Minister of Odisha, marking the end of the BJP’s four-decade-long pursuit of power in the State.

Many dynasts in new Modi-led NDA Cabinet: Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the Narendra Modi government over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pointed out that several Cabinet Ministers in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were from political families.

Poll results a reality check for ‘overconfident’ BJP: RSS mouthpiece Organiser

The results of Lok Sabha poll-2024 have come as a reality check for “overconfident” BJP workers who failed to understand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of 400+ was a target for them and not for the Opposition, said a story published in Organiser, English mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi to be next Army chief

The government on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi as the next Army Chief. He will take over from Gen. Manoj Pande on June 30.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang greets PM Modi after friction over Taiwanese message

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was sworn into office for a third time on June 9. The message from the Chinese leader conveyed that steady relations between Beijing and New Delhi will help bring “‘positive energy into the region and the world”.

Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Two Indian nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, were recently killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 11.

