PM Modi signals continuity in portfolio allocation, reposes trust in old team as many of them retain departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a message of continuity by retaining his top lieutenants in key Ministries while allocating portfolios to his Council of Ministers on June 10.

PMO should be people’s office, not Modi’s, PM tells officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally re-assumed office for a third term on June 10 and addressed officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in South Block, giving out a message that his office should be the “people’s PMO and cannot be Modi’s PMO”.

We’re providing security to migrant workers: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said his government was providing security to around 4,000 migrant labourers working at various construction sites in the State. In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Singh said the security of the labourers from Bihar and Jharkhand was a priority.

CPI(M) leader rules out rethink on Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal

CPI(M) State secretary and former Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Salim ruled out any rethink on the Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal. The alliance has faced repeated electoral drubbing in the State. In the 2024 general election, the Left parties failed to win a single seat in the State while the Congress bagged only Malda South.

New Cabinet’s first decision: Centre to assist construction of 3 crore houses under PMAY

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of his office for the third consecutive time on June 10, the new Union Cabinet led by him took its first decision — to provide assistance for the construction of three crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Without 2021 census, 14 crore people deprived of National Food Security Act benefits: Congress

The Congress on June 10 claimed that 14 crore people have been deprived of the benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as the list of beneficiaries has not been updated because the decadal census did not take place in 2021.

After Mizoram, Manipur-displaced take refuge in Assam

More than a year after the ethnic conflict in Manipur drove some 12,000 people to Mizoram, hundreds of victims of renewed violence have taken refuge in Assam.

Centre decides to release additional installment of the tax devolution share of States

The Centre on June 10 decided to release an additional installment of the tax devolution share of States along with their due share for June 2024. Effectively, ₹1,39,750 crore is being transferred to States this month.

Non-local LeT ultras behind Reasi bus attack, say official sources

Multiple operations were launched on June 10 to track at least two to three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants involved in the Katra bus attack, which left nine pilgrims dead and over 33 injured on June 9.

Denied Cabinet berths, Shinde and Ajit camps strike discordant notes

Barely 24 hours after the swearing-in of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) new Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discordant notes were sounded on June 10 by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahayuti allies — the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — whose leaders expressed disappointment at their parties not getting Cabinet berths while accusing the BJP of being ‘partial’ towards other NDA constituents.

Seize the opportunity, says Nawaz Sharif in message to PM Modi

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and President of the ruling PML-N, Nawaz Sharif on Monday greeted the re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged that the two sides should “seize” the moment to shape the future of South Asia.

Military plane carrying Malawi’s Vice President goes missing; search underway

A military plane carrying Malawi’s Vice President and nine others went missing on June 10 and a search was underway, the President’s office said.

UN Security Council adopts a cease-fire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The U.N. Security Council on June 10 approved its first resolution endorsing a cease-fire plan aimed at ending the eight-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

