New private investment plans decline to 20-year low in Q1

In an exceptionally slow start to private capex in this financial year, new investment plans in the country slumped to a 20-year low in the April to June quarter, with just ₹44,300 crore of fresh outlays announced by corporates.

The first quarter of 2023-24 had recorded new investment announcements of nearly ₹7.9 lakh crore, while outlays worth ₹12.35 lakh crore were announced in the preceding January to March 2024 quarter.

French leftists win most seats in elections; far right falls to third

A coalition on the left that came together unexpectedly ahead of France’s snap elections won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, according to polling projections on Sunday. The surprise projections put President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance in second and the far right in third.

With 2 more killed, 6 militants dead in long operation at Kulgam

The death toll of militants, trapped at two encounter sites in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, rose to six on July 7, as the anti-militancy operation continued in the district for the second consecutive day. Two soldiers were also killed in the firefight with the militants. Separately, one soldier was injured in a militant attack at Rajouri.

Worli hit-and-run: Two arrested, CM assures justice; Aaditya says ‘no political refuge’

Police arrested two persons after a woman travelling on a scooter with her husband was fatally knocked down allegedly by a BMW car in Mumbai’s Worli area in the early hours of July 7, an official said.

According to the official, the accused – Rajesh Shah, who was driving the car, and Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, the other occupant – were brought to the police station after the incident.

PM Modi’s visit to Moscow will see discussions on energy, trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive Moscow on July 8 to a particularly warm and special welcome at a private dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Dacha or estate in the Moscow suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo. The meeting of the two leaders, their first since 2022, is also Mr. Modi’s first visit to Russia since the war in Ukraine began and his own first visit abroad for bilateral talks since he was re-elected to office in June. The two leaders will be together for most of the events during the two-day, approximately 26-hour visit by Mr. Modi.

NTA’s provisional answer key for CUET-UG riddled with inaccuracies, allege students

On July 7 morning, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test-UG, hours after which students began flagging issues in the provisional answer key across subjects.

The NTA, in a second notification, also stated that students can challenge the provisional answer key by paying ₹200 per question by July 9.

Red flags over runaway silver imports from UAE through Gift City

In a major disruption for the bullion market, almost all of India’s silver imports are now being handled by a few private players bringing the white metal from Dubai through the Gift City exchange, which could cause significant revenue losses for the exchequer over time.

China building base on land India held until 2020: Kharge

Citing news reports of a Chinese military base being built near Pangong Tso, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Narendra Modi government demanding that the country be taken into confidence on the border situation with China.

Hindenburg shared Adani report with client two months before publishing it: SEBI

U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research had shared an advance copy of its damning report against the Adani Group with New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon about two months before publishing it and profited from a deal to share spoils from share price movement, according to market regulator SEBI.

Talks on for a Third Front in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana scheduled later this year, a bunch of political parties in the State are in talks to cobble together the Third Front as an alternative to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Flood-hit Assam’s death toll reaches 66

Eight people, including two children, died during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in two waves of floods in Assam since May to 66. The figure excludes the death of an eight-year-old boy in Guwahati, whose body was recovered on Sunday, three days after he was swept away in a storm-water drain. Two more people — a woman and her child — died in a rain-induced landslide near the Assam-Meghalaya boundary on Friday.

Bail cannot be withheld as a form of punishment: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that the right to bail of an accused cannot be withheld as a punishment irrespective of the nature of the crime. If the state, prosecution agencies or even courts do not have the wherewithal to protect an accused’s right to speedy trial, they should not withhold bail on the ground that the alleged crime is serious, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan observed in a recent order.

Ind vs Zim T20I series | Abhishek hits maiden ton as India levels the series

Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival on the big stage with a breathtaking 46-ball century as India pummelled Zimbabwe by a whopping 100 runs in the second T20I to restore parity in the five-game series.