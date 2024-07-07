Four terrorists dead in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam; two soldiers feared killed

Two anti-militancy operations at separate locations continued late on Saturday night in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Preliminary reports suggested four militants and two soldiers were killed in the ongoing operations.

“Security forces had received information about the movement of militants. A target house was cordoned off when the hiding militants opened fire in Chingam in Kulgam’s Frisal area. The operation is not over yet,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) V.K. Birdi said on Saturday night.

High-level visit from new U.K. government soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, a day after the Labour Party came to power on the back of a massive mandate. Sources said New Delhi was preparing for a high-level visit from the new government in the next few weeks. The election result has not come as a surprise, with polls indicating Mr. Starmer’s win for more than a year, and New Delhi has had several engagements with the Labour Party, particularly in the past few months, sources added.

Centre studying if CAA criteria on documentary proof can be tweaked

The Union Home Ministry is deliberating measures to simplify one of the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which requires applicants to furnish a document proving he or she is a citizen of Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan. The move comes amid several requests and concerns raised by probable beneficiaries, particularly in West Bengal, who had arrived from Bangladesh without any documents.

Naidu, Reddy vow to take concrete steps to resolve pending bifurcation issues

In what could be called the first concrete step for resolution of the pending issues, arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Ministers of the two States — A. Revanth Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu — have resolved to constitute two committees — one of Ministers and the other of officials — for evolving a roadmap for their resolution.

Hathras stampede: Satsang organiser was in touch with several political parties, say U.P. Police

Even as allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and fast over the Hathras stampede that took place at a religious gathering of a self-styled godman leaving 121 dead, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday that it is probing the political connections of the main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, who was arrested from Delhi on Friday.

J&K High Court Bar Association drops the term ‘Kashmir dispute’ from its constitution

The Kashmir chapter of the J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) has dropped a paragraph from the constitution of the lawyers’ body that called for “working towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute”.

The Bar’s new constitution and its objectives are principally concerned with, among other things, to “promote the rights and interests of the legal profession in general and of the members of the Association in particular”.

Implementation of NRC can be done under strict supervision of Supreme Court: Kuki group

An apex body of the Kuki-Zo community on July 6 said it would not oppose the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur if it was carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Manipur on July 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur on July 8, officials said. The visit comes days after the Lok Sabha witnessed vociferous protests by the Opposition members regarding government’s failure to address the Manipur ethnic conflict, more than a year after violence erupted in the State on May 3, 2023.

Trinamool, BJP to face off in bypolls to four Assembly seats in West Bengal

A month after the Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set for an electoral face off in the bypolls to four Assembly seats in West Bengal, scheduled for July 10.

Three of the four constituencies going to the polls — Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas — are located in south Bengal, while Raiganj is in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

‘Reduced’ syllabus a big factor for perfect NEET scores: NTA

Sixty-one students scored a perfect 720/720 in the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 due to a significant reduction in syllabus, the National Testing Agency (NTA) explained to the Supreme Court.

DRDO unveils indigenous light tank Zorawar

The prototype of the country’s indigenous light tank Zorawar is ready and will soon be subjected to extensive trials, Defence officials said. The tank was unveiled on July 6. It was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the lead integrator. The tank is currently powered by a Cummins engine and DRDO has taken up a project to develop a new engine domestically, officials said.

Delhi HC allows woman to terminate her 30-week pregnancy

The Delhi High Court has allowed a 31-year-old woman to terminate her 30 weeks pregnancy after the foetus was found to have a neurodevelopmental disorder. The Bench of Justics Sanjeev Narula observed that women are not compelled to carry pregnancies to term in situations where doing so would compromise their health or result in the birth of a child with severe abnormalities.

Zimbabwe shock India by 13 runs in 1st T20I

A new-look India, led by Shubman Gill, put up a sloppy batting display to lose to an inexperienced Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on July 6.

Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, India chose to field a young side, handing three debut caps.

